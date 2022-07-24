Ben Osborn started the match at Barnsley in a more advanced role than usual, with Sander Berge operating in the quarterback role usually handed to Oliver Norwood.

Although the decision raised eyebrows among some sections of the visiting support, particularly as Berge excelled in attack during the second half of last season, Heckingbottom insisted it was necessary to road test some of the tactics he could be required to employ once the new campaign gets underway.

“It’s something we needed to look at,” Heckingbottom, the United manager, said. “Ben has played there before and it’s something, at times during next season, that we’ll probably have to do again because the schedule is so demanding and full-on.”

“That’s the point of these matches, well one of them anyway,” he added. “To take a look at things like this and get people used to them again.”

Osborn’s versatility is expected to make him an important player for United next term, with Heckingbottom acknowledging earlier this summer that he wants to operate with a more streamlined and competitive squad. Previously of Nottingham Forest, the 27-year-old is a midfielder by trade but was frequently deployed at wing-back during United’s march into the play-off semi-finals, where they were beaten on penalties by his former club.

However, Heckingbottom has indicated he plans to allow Osborn to focus on doing what he does best when United return to competitive action; beginning with August 1st’s visit to Vicarage Road.