Sheffield United fans’ favourite set for Bramall Lane return ahead of clash with another former club, Derby County

Sheffield United promotion legend Paul Coutts is returning to Bramall Lane this weekend ahead of Saturday’s clash against another of his former clubs, Derby County. The Scottish midfielder helped the Blades go from League One to the Premier League within the space of three seasons during his time in South Yorkshire, establishing himself as a real fans’ favourite.

Coutts earned a lot of respect and goodwill for turning around his United career, after being placed on the transfer list early in Chris Wilder’s reign for financial reasons. But he remained a Blade and went on to become a key member of the squad that stormed to the League One title, winning 100 points in the process. United were well-placed for back-to-back promotions when Coutts suffered a sickening broken leg away at Burton Albion and by the time he recovered fully, Ollie Norwood was established in the United midfield.

But he remains a modern-day legend of the Lane and will meet supporters in the Blades’ new fan zone ahead of the Derby clash. “I hope everyone’s enjoying the positive start to the season that the lads have had. I’ll be down to watch the Derby County game, hopefully cheering them on to another three points.

“Before that I’ll be in the fan zone from 1.15pm onwards, with Lee McMahon playing some live music to set the tone for another good atmosphere within Bramall Lane. So, hopefully see some of you down there. Looking forward to coming back to Bramall Lane and see some friendly faces.”

McMahon is a United sports scientist who launches his latest EP tomorrow, and will be performing live on stage as United gear up for another big clash against Paul Warne’s men. United remain unbeaten in the league this season after winning 2-0 at Hull City on Friday night and are keen to keep that run going as they look to fully banish the scars of last season’s painful relegation.

Coutts played well over 100 times for the Blades after signing from Derby in 2015 and had spells at Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers after leaving the Lane before moving back to his native Scotland to play part-time football with his mates.