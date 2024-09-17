Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United’s latest U21s win marred by serious injury to popular player taken to hospital

Sheffield United were hit with a fresh injury blow tonight after Sai Sachdev was taken to hospital after a horror injury sustained on duty with the Blades’ U21s. United were 3-0 up against their Wolves counterparts when a poor challenge left the Blades defender screaming in agony.

Sachdev, who played for the Blades’ first-team earlier this season away at Barnsley in the League Cup, was subsequently stretchered off the field and taken to hospital by ambulance with what United described as “a lower leg injury” that was suspected to be a broken leg, although the extent of the issue has not yet been officially confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occured with four minutes of the 90 remaining but the game was eventually abandoned early as the 19-year-old continued to receive lengthy treatment. A statement from the Blades read: “Sachdev has been stretchered from the field with a lower leg injury and is being transferred to an ambulance. All our thoughts are with you, Sai.”

Wolves’ official Twitter account also sent their best wishes to the defender, posting: “Sending our thoughts to Sai Sachdev. We wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young Blades had earlier been in total command of the game against their category-one opponents in the Premier League Cup, with Owen Hampson’s goal late in the first half seeing them lead at the break. Two more goals from Louie Marsh, who scored for England’s U20s last week after being called up, saw the Blades go 3-0 ahead before the late injury to Sachdev marred another impressive evening’s work.