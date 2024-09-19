Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United plan series of Maddy Cusack tributes ahead of Derby County clash as anniversary of legend’s tragic passing nears

Sheffield United are planning a number of tributes to their late legend Maddy Cusack as the first anniversary of her tragic passing approaches. Cusack, who made more than appearances for the Blades’ women’s side and also worked in the club’s marketing department, passed away last September at just 27 years of age.

Her death sparked a number of tributes from around the football world with a foundation in her name also launched by her family, to support girls in their dreams of following in her footsteps. This Friday, on the first anniversary, a vigil will take place at Bramall Lane while members of the Cusack family will be invited to Saturday’s game against Derby County, the team Maddy supported.

United will remember Cusack through a series of social posts, beginning today [Thursday] on their club channels, with a full page in Saturday’s matchday programme dedicated to her memory. Cusack will feature on the Bramall Lane big-screen before kick-off against Paul Warne’s side with a tribute read out by stadium announcer Gary Sinclair.

Supporters of both United and Derby will be encouraged to take part in a minute’s applause on eight minutes, Maddy’s number at United, while a similar tribute is planned in the women’s game against Newcastle United.

A Sheffield United spokesperson said: “As we approach a year on from reporting the devasting news, the thoughts of everyone associated with Sheffield United Football Club remain with the Cusack family, as well as Maddy’s friends, colleagues and team-mates.

“We are pleased to be asked to host a vigil for Maddy and in the closest fixture to the anniversary of her passing – on Saturday 21st September against Derby County, the club Maddy supported – a number of initiatives are planned to supplement those that have taken place in the last 12 months.”

The vigil will begin on Friday night at 7pm. A statement from the Maddy Cusack Foundation read: “We gather as a community to remember and celebrate her beautiful life and the profound impact Maddy has and continues to have on so many. You’re more than welcome and encouraged to bring sentiments - flowers, candles, photographs. Any questions, please reach out to The Maddy Cusack Foundation.”

Cusack’s death sent shockwaves through United and the wider football world. An independent investigation, commissioned by the club after complaints from the Cusack family, cleared United of wrongdoing while the FA announced earlier this year that they were launching their own inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her death. That probe is understood to be ongoing.