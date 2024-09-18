Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United heroes join Jonny Gascoigne tributes as dad shares heartbreaking details of son’s tragic death

Sheffield United stars past and present were amongst those to pay tribute to well-known Blades fan Jonny Gascoigne after his passing was sadly confirmed yesterday. Jonny was the founder of the United fan channel Shoreham View, which had thousands of subscribers.

His tragic death was confirmed by his heartbroken dad Kevin, who posted online that his son ”gave up his long fight with mental illness last night.” The news led to an outpouring of support on social media, even from those fans who had never met Jonny but, through his passionate videos on his beloved Blades, felt like they knew him.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of the tributes came from United players past and present. Oli McBurnie, the striker who left the Blades in the summer, posted to Kevin on Twitter: “So sorry for your loss, mate,” while current United skipper Oliver Arblaster added: “Loved watching Jonny’s Shoreham View videos as a young fan, will be missed by all the Blades family. Thoughts to you and your family mate.”

Kevin thanked all supporters for their messages of support. “It is keeping us going,” he said. “Knowing Ollie and Oli watched his channel means so much and would have made him really proud.”

In another social media update later Kevin posted: “Last night I sat for four hours solid just reading all the wonderful messages of love and support across social media including Blades players past and present. Jonny was truly brilliant at doing what he loved most, putting videos together and the irony is that he had just got his dream job working in media and had a girlfriend that he loved dearly, but his mind just totally went and he was possessed by his demons.

“He truly loved his two kids Billy and Alice and he and Billy went to all the away games together which meant so much to him with Hull last Friday being their last game together, even though Jonny was in a really bad place. We are really angry at the minute, as we feel really let down by the mental health team after Jonny had a serious breakdown around four weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he had got the right treatment then we may still have him now. He has had his demons for many years but always battled through, but this time was totally different as he was hearing voices etc. He wasn't always easy to live with and we had our rows, but I would truly give my own life to have him back and free from all his problems. I am sorry that this is a bit of a ramble, but I am finding comfort in reading all the messages and talking about him. Thanks again for all your love and support.”

Jonny’s passing has led to calls for a tribute at this weekend’s home clash against Derby County - but Kevin has asked if any such plans could be held off until a later Bramall Lane game as some family members won’t be attending this Saturday.