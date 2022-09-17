But as Sheffield United prepare to return to Preston North End, eight months after surrendering a two goal advantage despite playing against 10 men, the visitors’ assistant manager Stuart McCall has explained why that result proved to be the making of a squad which, after losing in the play-off semi-finals last term, now finds itself on top of the Championship table.

Revealing United’s coaching staff held a no-holds-barred inquest into events at Deepdale earlier this year, McCall told The Star results since then can be traced directly back to that probe.

Sheffield United learnt from their previous visit to Preston North End and have been in fine form since: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We looked at it, we watched all of the goals back, and were brutally honest with everyone about what had happened,” he said. “To be frank, usually as a coach, a manager or a player, you know if you’ve deserved to win or not - no matter what the final scoreline is. Take the other night (at Swansea) for example. We won it right at the end but would a draw have been a fair result? Possibly, because they caused us problems and we caused them problems. Still, we came through.

“Over there, when what happened happened, we played really well and should have had the game out of sight. It should have been dead and buried by the time they started to come back into it and get the momentum back. That happened because we got a little bit complacent and took our foot off the pedal a bit. When you do that in this division, or any division for that matter, you get hurt.

“It turned out to make us a lot stronger and that was the message.”

Paul Heckingbottom and Stuart McCall (right): Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Jayden Bogle, who returned to training yesterday following a lengthy absence through injury, gave United the lead during their meeting with Ryan Lowe’s side, before Billy Sharp netted from the penalty spot after Andrew Hughes had been dismissed.

Alan Browne reduced the deficit, with Emil Riis snatching an 89th minute equaliser from Ched Evans’ cross.

United make their latest trip to central Lancashire a point clear of second-placed Norwich City after winning 19 of their 33 outings in the competition since then. Preston are 12th, but have lost only twice this term with one of those defeats coming in the Carabao Cup.

“We took a good look at the reasons why we didn’t do what we should have done there,” said McCall. “Credit to the lads, they acted on it, which also tells you something about them.”

Mindful of the threat Lowe’s men pose - the former Sheffield Wednesday striker will watch from the stands as he completes a two match touchline ban - McCall appeared to confirm Sharp could be available for selection after recovering from an ankle complaint sustained during August’s draw with Middlesbrough.

“With the players we’ve got, from middle to front, we are capable of creating opportunities,” he said. “Sharpy is back in training and, at the other end of the park, the boys are really digging in well.