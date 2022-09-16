Having been summoned from the bench during Tuesday’s win over Swansea City, Khadra scored the only goal of the match deep into added-time following a powerful piece of play by his fellow substitute.

With second-placed Norwich City also triumphing 24 hours later, the German’s strike means United travel to Deepdale a point clear of Dean Smith’s side.

Reda Khadra of Sheffield United (r) celebrates scoring with Rhian Brewster: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Although neither of them have commanded regular places in Heckingbottom’s starting eleven so far this term, the United manager said: “They were able to do what they did because they know their jobs and they know their roles. That comes from pushing in training, staying concentrated and focused. If they don’t show those qualities then we don’t get that result.”

“That’s exactly why we want that depth of options on the bench,” Heckingbottom added. “It doesn’t mean they’re going to stay on it - because they’re challenging really hard - but it does show why everyone needs to be ready. It shows what we mean when we say it’s not just 11 players who win a game, it’s about the group as a whole.”

United, who yesterday received confirmation that John Egan has been called-up for the Republic of Ireland’s forthcoming Nations League games, have an embarrassment of attacking riches at their disposal with Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Iliman Ndiaye and Daniel Jebbison also vying for places in the squad at Preston.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Sharp has been absent since damaging an ankle during August’s draw with Middlesbrough. But Heckingbottom has indicated he is now available for selection after completing a rehabilitation programme.

Four of Khadra’s five league appearances since arriving on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion have come as a substitute. But Heckingbottom added: “You’ve seen the speed and power he’s got. When he gets going, no one is going to catch him. That’s pretty obvious.

"But the work these lads have put in away from the pitch has been key.”