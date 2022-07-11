Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are busy at work ahead of the new season.

The Blades are currently away on pre-season duty in Portugal as they gear up for another year in the Championship.

They are in action tomorrow in a friendly against League One side Lincoln City.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, have been making some impressive signings and hope to get out of the third tier in the next campaign.

Here is a look at all the latest news surrounding the two clubs today....

Premier League man on radar

Sheffield United are interested in Brighton and Hove Albion winger Reda Khadra.

They have identified the winger as an alternative to Tom Lawrence, who has signed for Rangers instead.

The Star understand the Blades are ‘preparing’ a move for the former Germany youth international.

Republic of Ireland international edging closer to move

Newcastle United’s Ciaran Clark is edging closer to a switch to Bramall Lane.

The Republic of Ireland international has been on the books at St James’ Park since 2016 but is now moving on for a new chapter.

The Star understand he is ‘set’ to undergo a medical.

Latest on Sheffield Wednesday targets

Harlee Dean, who spent the second-half of last season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, has travelled to Portugal with his current club Birmingham City.

The Owls want to re-sign him, as per Yorkshire Live, but his future remains uncertain right now.

Hull City’s Mallik Wilks has also been linked with Darren Moore’s side but he played yesterday for the Tigers in their friendly away at Fenerbahce.

Hutchinson on trial with Championship side

Sam Hutchinson is on trial with Championship club Reading.

The Royals are casting their eyes over the midfielder and Berkshire Live report he played for them against Benfica over the weekend.