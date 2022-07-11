Reda Khadra: Who is Sheffield United and Sunderland target, how does he compare to Gibbs-White and what has been said?

Khadra impressed in both games against United, scoring in a 3-1 Rovers win at Ewood Park, although he did see a penalty saved excellently by Wes Foderingham in the return leg at Bramall Lane.

Khadra began his career at Borussia Dortmund and moved to Brighton in 2020, but he has only played four minutes of competitive football for the Seagulls.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He did play 28 times for Rovers last season, though, so at least has some senior experience in the Championship. Here, we take a look at what he’s like, what’s been said about him – and where he may fit in if he comes to United …

Versatility is key

Khadra’s versatility is a big plus to any side looking to sign him, with the German youngster capable of playing on either wing or as a No.10 behind the strikers.

With United operating very much in a 3-5-2 formation, his opportunities on the flanks would be limited unless he was deployed as an emergency wing-back and so he would be utilised down the centre if he did become a Blade.

Reda Khadra of Brighton was on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season and is a target for Sheffield United (Alex Livesey/Getty)

He scored five times for Rovers last season in a season that was ended by injury in March, and his statistics stack up well against last season’s star Blades loanee Morgan Gibbs-White.

Although the England U21 international scored more goals and registered more assists for the Blades than Khadra managed for Rovers, the German’s stats per 90 minutes in crosses, dribbles, offensive duels and progressive runs were all higher than Gibbs-White’s.

Who else wants him?

Blackburn are understandably keen on a reunion, while Sunderland have also been linked despite sealing the signing of Jack Clarke on a permanent move from Spurs recently.

United’s status as pre-season promotion favourites will make them an attractive option for clubs in the Premier League to park their top talent, while Brighton will also look at the progress Gibbs-White made at Bramall Lane as evidence that they can be trusted to improve young loanees.

What has been said?

Khadra gave a textbook example of a classic loan footballer’s stock response when asked about his future during his loan at Blackburn last season.

“At the moment, I’m only concentrating on the here and now and on football,” he said. “Everything else we will have to wait and see.”

“With Blackburn, I found a loan club that supports me very well in many respects,” he added. “I’ve made a big step in my development and I think that has been evident from what I have shown here at Blackburn.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter said last season that he planned to assess Khadra in pre-season before hinting that the amount of game-time the player enjoyed was a major focus for the Seagulls.

“There’s potentially a few guys that could come back and be around in pre-season, we will see from there,” Potter said back in March.