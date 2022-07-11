Sheffield United edge closer to fourth summer signing as Newcastle United give green light to defender transfer

Clark was identified as a target for the Blades after the departure of previous loanee Ben Davies left them short of cover at left centre-half. Jack Robinson ended last season as Paul Heckingbottom’s first-choice, but he missed the Blades’ first pre-season friendly against Casa Pia on Friday night with injury.

Rhys Norrington-Davies is another option to play on the left of United’s back three but with Jack O’Connell continuing his rehabilitation from two knee operations, United wanted another body in defence after the signing of Anel Ahmedhodžić from Malmo.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international is expected to be United’s only significant cash purchase this summer, and The Star understands that their move for Clark hinged on whether Newcastle elected to sell him rather than let him leave on loan – with Championship clubs Middlesbrough, Stoke and Birmingham City all interested.

But a loan signing has been brokered with Newcastle which., with the 32-year-old’s contract expiring next summer, will signal the end of Clark’s time in the north east.

Clark, who is also capable of playing at left back and in central midfield and was Newcastle’s player of the year in 2017 when they were promoted from the Championship, knows Blades defenders John Egan and Enda Stevens from their time together with the Republic of Ireland national team.

Ciaran Clark of Newcastle United is nearing a move to Sheffield United (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jason Tindall, the former United coach and currently Eddie Howe’s No.2 at St James’ Park, is also understood to have provided a positive reference of United ahead of the move.

Clark was pushed down the pecking order in the north east after the signings of Dan Burn and Sven Botman in the last two transfer windows and along with Dwight Gayle and Jeff Hendrick, both former United targets, has been training with Newcastle’s U23 side this summer.

But Howe was keen to stress that the decision was taken to keep numbers down in training rather than because of any concerns over the trio’s attitude.