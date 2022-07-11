Lawrence’s decision to join Glasgow giants Rangers came after the former Derby County skipper held positive talks with boss Paul Heckingbottom over a move to Bramall Lane.

Heckingbottom’s plan was to use Lawrence in a number of positions across the United forward line – and United’s recruitment team are now switching their attentions elsewhere after Lawrence was unveiled in Glasgow, with Khadra in their sights.

The young German caught the eye last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, impressive twice against the Blades – although he did miss a penalty in the second game between the two sides at Bramall Lane last season.

United have vacancies at the top of the pitch after the departures of Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick, and Khadra is seen as a good option after being identified as a player capable of operating in a number of positions.

Blackburn are also keen on resigning Khadra, while Sunderland – who unveiled another former Blades target Jack Clarke on a permanent deal recently – have been credited with an interest.

Sander Berge of Sheffield United shakes off Reda Khadra of Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

But United’s status as one of the new campaign promotion favourites, following last season’s defeat in the play-off semi-finals, may swing the balance in their favour if Brighton, as expected, allow their young star out on loan again.