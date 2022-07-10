The Owls took on the League Two outfit on Friday evening and won out 2-0 thanks to an stunning early strike from Josh Windass and Michael Smith’s first goal in Wednesday colours; struck from the penalty spot after Dennis Adeniran had been brought down in the box.

Some 600 Wednesday fans packed out the away end and took the opportunity to salute their manager Darren Moore – who missed the Owls’ first pre-season run-out at Alfreton Town due to minor surgery on his knee – as he made his way in front of their stand to his dugout.

Sheffield Wednesday won out over Harrgate Town in their pre-season friendly. Credit: Harrogate Town FC

There would have been a handful more had it not been for the efforts of the home club, who worked with Wednesday in an attempt to ensure all home end tickets were sold to home supporters.

Wednesday fans who had purchased tickets in the home end had their names checked against Wednesday’s supporter database and had their tickets cancelled with a full refund.

A similar scenario played out ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Lincoln City last season. Those affected were sent email correspondence ahead of time with the circumstances clearly explained.

The stock email sent to supporters read in part: “We have cross checked our data base with Sheffield's database and you have been highlighted as having bought tickets from Sheffield Wednesday previously, Unfortunately, we have cancelled your ticket/s as you purchased them in the home section of our stadium.