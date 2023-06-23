After revealing he will consider selling Sheffield United despite their promotion to the Premier League, The Star understands that owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has received three firm expressions of interest from potential purchasers.

One, as it emerged last weekend, is based in Prince Abdullah’s homeland Saudi Arabia where Sela Sports, now Newcastle’s chief sponsors, were once viewed as possible buyers by a number of senior figures at Bramall Lane. But sources with knowledge of football’s insider business dealings last night insisted that two parties from the US have also indicated they are willing to explore either a total buyout or the possibility of providing United with extra assistance as they prepare for their return to the top-flight of the English game.

Although discussions are not thought to be at an advanced stage, with none of those involved believed to have been granted a period of exclusivity, it is claimed they have all signified a readiness to progress those negotiations. The situation appears to confirm the suspicions of another group of investors, again based in the States, who believe United have drawn-up a list of preferred candidates after failing to establish a line of communication with members of their hierarchy.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom will be monitoring events in Bramall Lane’s boardroom closely as he attempts to reprofile his squad ahead of the new campaign. The former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief attended a strategy meeting with Prince Abdullah and representatives of United World - which oversees the latter’s portfolio of sporting interests - in Geneva, Switzerland, last month. It was during this get-together when Heckingbottom presented his employers, and those working for UW, with a list of potential transfer targets designed to fit within the budget he has been given.

Barring a change in United’s financial circumstances, this will remain at around £20m. Manchester City duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, who spent last term on loan in South Yorkshire, are known to feature on it while Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka, Brondby’s Anis Ben Slimane and Conor Coady of Wolves have also been linked.

Sheffield United have attracted interest from both Saudi Arabia and the USA about completing a takeover: AHMED MIDO/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Dozy Mmobuosi appeared set to acquire United after agreeing a sale price, reportedly £115m, with Prince Abdullah. The Nigerian, whose businesses are now the subject of intense scrutiny in the US following a series of allegations levelled against them, handed over nearly £9m in exchange for preferred bidder status. United have taken legal advice, indicating that it does not have to be refunded, following Mmobuosi’s failure to gain the necessary approvals from the English Football League whose jurisdiction they were under at the time. Rick Parry, the EFL’s chairman, used a parliamentary select committee meeting to indicate that Mmobuosi would not only be required to demonstrate he could meet Prince Abdullah’s valuation but also cover United’s running costs for around two seasons before the governing body would sanction the deal.

Although Mmobuosi stressed he would be pressing ahead, despite being unable to meet the deadline he had agreed with United’s current board of directors, he is now likely to be focused on salvaging the reputation of his company Tingo, which faces a series of class actions in the States.

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud: Simon Bellis/Sportimage