United go into the clash in good spirits after a 5-2 hammering of league leaders Burnley, while the Millers perhaps feel unfortunate that they didn't pick up anything from their last two games - against Vincent Kompany's side and then another promotion-chaser in Norwich City.

But McCall, a veteran as a player and manager, has warned everyone connected with United to forget about their battering of Burnley and 'go again' as they look for three more points to consolidate their promotion push.

"That's it, it's gone," McCall sad. "Win, lose or draw, you can't change what happened on Saturday. We had a debrief of the good bits and bits we can do better against Burnley, and a good look at Rotherham.

"It's a brand new three points to play for so the focus has to be on that. We can't be complacent. I've seen Rotherham live twice this season and they showed a great spirit and a lot of energy, certainly in wide areas, up top and in midfield. A lot of people may think it's going to be a walk in the park or whatever, especially after our last game, but we know different.

"They have a lot of good things in their group, they'll test us in different ways to Burnley, but it's the same old message. It's about what we do, and we have to stamp our authority on the game. We have a lot of respect for them, but we're in a good place and we have to show the energy and quality we have."

United's analyst conducted and presented detailed reports on the Millers in the build-up to when this meeting was originally scheduled for earlier in the season, before it was postponed as a mark of respect following the Queen's death.

"They've got a couple of injuries as well, so you're never 100 per cent until the teamsheet comes through," McCall added. "Theyy get forward and put the ball in your box, so you have to be strong at set-pieces against them. They play to their strengths but have some good footballers in there and a lot of their players, I admire. They're good characters and good types.

"We need to forget about Saturday now. Take the confidence from it, and go and play like we have been doing."

Both sides have their injury issues to contend with, with the Millers missing around half-a-dozen players for the game and United still without a number of senior players, including Jack O'Connell, Max Lowe and striker Rhian Brewster.