Applause rang around Bramall Lane in the 60th minute of United’s clash with the league leaders on Saturday lunchtime, in memory of Philip Woodcock – a lifelong Unitedite who was stabbed to death at work at a FedEx depot in Rotherham a few days earlier.

Mr Woodcock was 60 when he was fatally attacked, with a man, 48-year-old Ronald Sekanjako of Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, since being charged with murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

Applause duly rang out around Bramall Lane in the 60th minute of the game, which United won 5-2, with Burnley fans in the away end also joining in.

Kerry Anne Scothorne Allen wrote on Facebook: “It was a lovely tribute and especially when the Burnley fans joined in too.”

Sarah Reeder added: “It was a lovely touch and all credit to the Burnley fans who also joined it! Very sad world we live in.”

Allison Pearson wrote: “Fantastic tribute and big credit to the Burnley fans, utterly respectful joining in,” while Phil Lupton added: “Was great to see from all four sides of the ground.”

And Johnathan James Ford-Smith added: “What a lovely tribute to a loyal fan and United did him proud by winning … respect to the Burnley fans. Poor man he would have been smiling down and watching Sheffield United win and been ever so happy. R.I.P (thoughts are with friends and family).”

The applause was followed by a chant of ‘He’s a Blade’ from the Bramall Lane stands. Stadium announcer Gary Sinclair thanked fans for joining in after the tribute.

Mr Woodcock was a manager at the FedEx courier service depot. A family friend posted on Twitter describing Mr Woodcock as “an absolute gentleman and dedicated Blade".