The Republic of Ireland international had not played since the opening day of the season after a couple of calf injuries, but made his first start since his comeback on Saturday in a remarkable 5-2 victory over league leaders Burnley.

His return has been timely for the Blades after injuries to fellow left wing-backs Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies, who will miss the World Cup in Qatar after damaging his hamstring away at Coventry City last month, and his experience and nous could prove invaluable for Paul Heckingbottom's side as they look to continue their promotion push after the Championship break.

Asked if he would like to remain a Blade past the expiry of his contract next summer, Stevens said: "Definitely. It's been a good six years, there's obviously been a few ups and downs but I've thoroughly enjoyed it. It's a club I have adored playing for, I look forward to the games and Bramall Lane obviously. I've just got to focus on my football now and get back playing now."

"It just makes you grow as a player and a man," Stevens, speaking ahead of Tuesday night's derby against Rotherham United, added. "It's a good club to be around, it's a passionate club. The fans cheer you when you're winning and boo you when you're losing, and that's what you want. You want that pressure. That's what you want to stand up for, and it's something that this club will never lose."