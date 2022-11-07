Both youngsters have missed football recently, McAtee not risked after taking a big whack in a shocker of a tackle from Bristol City's George Tanner and Doyle carrying a calf injury that boss Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff elected not to risk of late.

United face their local rivals in the first of two games before the World Cup break - they travel to Cardiff City this weekend before the Championship shuts down for a month - and more good injury news could be on the horizon, after wing-backs Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe returned to light training after their respective knee and hamstring issues.

"Doyle is probably 50/50 but Macca is back in the squad," United assistant manager Stuart McCall revealed ahead of the game. "He's 100 per cent and has trained this morning and done a bit extra to make sure he's alright. We've got a clean bill of health from Saturday, although we've got a few bumps and bruises and next Saturday can't come quickly enough to get everyone energised.

"Lowey joined in with us this morning with boxes and a bit of possession. Jayden is out on the grass and running but we're looking after the break. So it'll be the same group, plus Macca."

McCall, deputising for boss Heckingbottom at the pre-match press briefing, says he and his fellow staff have spent more time managing players' workloads than anything else over the last couple of weeks.

Manchester City starlets James McAtee and Tommy Doyle are on loan at Sheffield United for the season: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"The lads are so well looked after, in my day you jumped in an ice bath and had a couple of pints," the former Scotland international said. "There's no reason their bodies can't go again. We've got to be fully on it for the next two and get a few bodies back and the lads rested.