Sheffield United are still planning to have “the conversation” with Manchester City over the eligibility of James McAtee and Tommy Doyle for next month’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

With the young pair on loan at Bramall Lane from the Etihad Stadium, their hopes of stepping out under the arch next month were left in tatters when United and City were drawn together in the last four of the famous cup competition.

For Doyle it was a particular bitter blow, considering his stunning strike just hours earlier had helped defeat Blackburn Rovers and seal United’s progression to Wembley. Both Doyle’s grandparents are City legends who had previously played at the national stadium, with the 21-year-old desperate to continue a proud family tradition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But FA rules appeared to scupper any hopes of that happening, with section 15 of the FA Cup rules stating: “The Association will not give permission for players on loan or work experience to play against the lending Club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But United are planning to approach City to ask the question, and are expected to make the case that the experience of playing at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final can only further the development of two of their young stars at this stage of their careers.

“First and foremost, we'll have the conversation,” said boss Paul Heckingbottom. “Listen, they're Manchester City players and we know they're cup-tied. But for those two players I think I need to ask the question and see if we can somehow get them involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Doyle and James McAtee celebrate after Doyle's stunner against Blackburn Rovers sealed Sheffield United's place in the FA Cup semi-finals: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I understand the situation, and they [Doyle and McAtee] do too. When we watched the draw after the game, it was the one we didn't want. Mainly for that reason.

“We all know how tough it is playing City at the best of times but for those boys, we wanted them involved in this one. Because they've been a big part of what we've done, in the league and the cup. It's not the draw we wanted for those boys, and it's not the one those boys wanted themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After overcoming a difficult start to life at Bramall Lane after arriving in the summer for his first senior loan, 20-year-old McAtee has established himself as a key member of the Blades squad gunning for automatic promotion to the Premier League as well as FA Cup glory.

One year and one day McAtee’s senior, Doyle has overcome injury problems to impress in the centre of the United midfield and both men have impressed coaching staff with how they have bought into life at Bramall Lane, after electing to leave the comfort blanket of one of the world’s richest clubs for the cut-throat experience of Championship football.

“Everyone knows the benefits of them playing [at Wembley],” Heckingbottom told Talksport. “It's the reason they've been sent out on loan and I know [City] are really pleased with their progression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The boys are themselves, their families and their representatives. They're pleased with what they're doing and it would be an amazing part of that journey from them. To continue their education.