News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
1 hour ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
3 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
3 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
5 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
5 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV

‘Concerned for welfare’, ‘Fair play to Blackburn’ - Sheffield United fans react after reaching Wembley

Blades book place at Wembley for semi-final after overcoming Blackburn in tense affair

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 19th Mar 2023, 16:06 GMT

Sheffield United booked their place at Wembley this afternoon after a dramatic FA Cup quarter-final victory over Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.

Tommy Doyle was the hero for the Blades with an injury-time screamer to seal a 3-2 victory and book United’s semi-final spot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on social media ...

Most Popular

@vstox I knew we were going to win when Blackburn fans started singing about Wembley with a third of the game to go. Having an Irish captain helped the Blades too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hecky’s verdict on “unbelievable” achievement after reaching Wembley

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@tisahh_Ken Big shout out to Wes kept us in the game in more than one occasion today, his heroics at times definitely get overlooked.

@Danrscott Got loads of paint and fertilizer going spare will gladly swap for two Semi Final tickets! #sufc

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@JkoSufc What a performance by @SheffieldUnited not one player left anything on the pitch today a couple of lucky decisions our way (for once) but non the less we are on our way to Wembley

Blackburn boss bemoans ref decision before Blades’ cup winner

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@red5nev As soon as the pen went in I called Blades win. Wish I’d put a couple of quid on it! Doyle for my MOTM, just beating Iliman.

@UptonBlade Can anyone confirm if Tyler Morton is still lying on the pitch holding his face after having his cheek tickled? I’m concerned for his welfare

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@helenbail A trip to Wembley you say? Yes please!

“Got them there” - United player ratings gallery v Blackburn

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@flyingmonkeyuk If more refs ignored players obviously trying to con them, maybe they’d stop doing it. The fact it led to our winning goal was even sweeter. I thought the ref did well today. Took no nonsense and let the game flow.

@mjball_ What a game that was. Fair play to Blackburn cos they went for it as much as we did. Guess they shouldn’t have been singing Que Sera from minute 1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@tracey_chap WOW! What a game of football that was Blades my heart rate has just about returned to normal. Gome through every emotion today

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What happened to the Blades side from 1993 FA Cup quarter-final win v Rovers?

@FNRLTheBlog Days like today are what make supporting Sheffield United so special. There’s a lot of downs, but the ups. The ups are what make it such a very special club to support. Today was incredible. A special, special day

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@sufc_toby First Blades game since Norwich. WHAT A GAME! WHAT A PERFORMANCE! We deserved that! Tommy Doyle, we love you! We’re in the semis! We’re going to Wembley!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BlackburnWembley