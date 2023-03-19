Blades book place at Wembley for semi-final after overcoming Blackburn in tense affair

Sheffield United booked their place at Wembley this afternoon after a dramatic FA Cup quarter-final victory over Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.

Tommy Doyle was the hero for the Blades with an injury-time screamer to seal a 3-2 victory and book United’s semi-final spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on social media ...

@vstox I knew we were going to win when Blackburn fans started singing about Wembley with a third of the game to go. Having an Irish captain helped the Blades too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@tisahh_Ken Big shout out to Wes kept us in the game in more than one occasion today, his heroics at times definitely get overlooked.

@Danrscott Got loads of paint and fertilizer going spare will gladly swap for two Semi Final tickets! #sufc

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@JkoSufc What a performance by @SheffieldUnited not one player left anything on the pitch today a couple of lucky decisions our way (for once) but non the less we are on our way to Wembley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@red5nev As soon as the pen went in I called Blades win. Wish I’d put a couple of quid on it! Doyle for my MOTM, just beating Iliman.

@UptonBlade Can anyone confirm if Tyler Morton is still lying on the pitch holding his face after having his cheek tickled? I’m concerned for his welfare

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@helenbail A trip to Wembley you say? Yes please!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@flyingmonkeyuk If more refs ignored players obviously trying to con them, maybe they’d stop doing it. The fact it led to our winning goal was even sweeter. I thought the ref did well today. Took no nonsense and let the game flow.

@mjball_ What a game that was. Fair play to Blackburn cos they went for it as much as we did. Guess they shouldn’t have been singing Que Sera from minute 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@tracey_chap WOW! What a game of football that was Blades my heart rate has just about returned to normal. Gome through every emotion today

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@FNRLTheBlog Days like today are what make supporting Sheffield United so special. There’s a lot of downs, but the ups. The ups are what make it such a very special club to support. Today was incredible. A special, special day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@sufc_toby First Blades game since Norwich. WHAT A GAME! WHAT A PERFORMANCE! We deserved that! Tommy Doyle, we love you! We’re in the semis! We’re going to Wembley!

Advertisement Hide Ad