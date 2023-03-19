Sheffield United booked their place at Wembley this afternoon after a dramatic FA Cup quarter-final victory over Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.
Tommy Doyle was the hero for the Blades with an injury-time screamer to seal a 3-2 victory and book United’s semi-final spot.
Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on social media ...
@vstox I knew we were going to win when Blackburn fans started singing about Wembley with a third of the game to go. Having an Irish captain helped the Blades too.
@tisahh_Ken Big shout out to Wes kept us in the game in more than one occasion today, his heroics at times definitely get overlooked.
@Danrscott Got loads of paint and fertilizer going spare will gladly swap for two Semi Final tickets! #sufc
@JkoSufc What a performance by @SheffieldUnited not one player left anything on the pitch today a couple of lucky decisions our way (for once) but non the less we are on our way to Wembley
@red5nev As soon as the pen went in I called Blades win. Wish I’d put a couple of quid on it! Doyle for my MOTM, just beating Iliman.
@UptonBlade Can anyone confirm if Tyler Morton is still lying on the pitch holding his face after having his cheek tickled? I’m concerned for his welfare
@helenbail A trip to Wembley you say? Yes please!
@flyingmonkeyuk If more refs ignored players obviously trying to con them, maybe they’d stop doing it. The fact it led to our winning goal was even sweeter. I thought the ref did well today. Took no nonsense and let the game flow.
@mjball_ What a game that was. Fair play to Blackburn cos they went for it as much as we did. Guess they shouldn’t have been singing Que Sera from minute 1
@tracey_chap WOW! What a game of football that was Blades my heart rate has just about returned to normal. Gome through every emotion today
@FNRLTheBlog Days like today are what make supporting Sheffield United so special. There’s a lot of downs, but the ups. The ups are what make it such a very special club to support. Today was incredible. A special, special day
@sufc_toby First Blades game since Norwich. WHAT A GAME! WHAT A PERFORMANCE! We deserved that! Tommy Doyle, we love you! We’re in the semis! We’re going to Wembley!