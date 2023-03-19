Sheffield United are off to Wembley after a remarkable FA Cup quarter-final victory over divisional rivals Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.
The Blades twice trailed to Rovers but came back twice before Tommy Doyle scored a screamer of a winner to book United’s place at Wembley in the dying minutes of the game.
Here’s how we rated United’s players on an afternoon to remember ...
1. We're off to Wembley
Sander Berge of Sheffield United has a shot on goal blocked : Andrew Yates / Sportimage Photo: Andrew Yates
2. Wes Foderingham 9
Had a nervy moment early on when he took a few touches too many on the ball and was chased down by Gallagher, but in the end only a throw-in was conceded when it could have been a lot worse. Made good saves to deny Gallagher and Hyam before excelling with a superb double save from Pickering and then Brereton as he looked to pounce on the rebound. Doyle's stunner will get the headlines but Foderingham helped keep United get to that point Photo: Andrew Yates
3. George Baldock 7.5
Had half the ground off their feet early in the second half when his rasping drive went close, but hit the side-netting rather than sneaking inside the near post. Showed good defensive instincts earlier to deny Brereton a chance as Rovers targeted him at the back post with a deep cross. Made way for Bogle late on to a standing ovation Photo: Simon Bellis
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
Finally managed to break off the shackles in the second half and drive forward with the ball, almost resulting in a decent chance for Ndiaye after some nice interplay. Helped United get over the line late on with Rovers pushing hard for an equaliser Photo: Simon Bellis