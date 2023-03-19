2 . Wes Foderingham 9

Had a nervy moment early on when he took a few touches too many on the ball and was chased down by Gallagher, but in the end only a throw-in was conceded when it could have been a lot worse. Made good saves to deny Gallagher and Hyam before excelling with a superb double save from Pickering and then Brereton as he looked to pounce on the rebound. Doyle's stunner will get the headlines but Foderingham helped keep United get to that point Photo: Andrew Yates