News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Gary Lineker wasn’t on Match of The Day - here’s why
1 hour ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
1 hour ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
3 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
3 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
3 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album

Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Blackburn as Man City star smashes winner for Wembley

Sheffield United are off to Wembley after a remarkable FA Cup quarter-final victory over divisional rivals Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 19th Mar 2023, 14:53 GMT

The Blades twice trailed to Rovers but came back twice before Tommy Doyle scored a screamer of a winner to book United’s place at Wembley in the dying minutes of the game.

Here’s how we rated United’s players on an afternoon to remember ...

Sander Berge of Sheffield United has a shot on goal blocked : Andrew Yates / Sportimage

1. We're off to Wembley

Sander Berge of Sheffield United has a shot on goal blocked : Andrew Yates / Sportimage Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales
Had a nervy moment early on when he took a few touches too many on the ball and was chased down by Gallagher, but in the end only a throw-in was conceded when it could have been a lot worse. Made good saves to deny Gallagher and Hyam before excelling with a superb double save from Pickering and then Brereton as he looked to pounce on the rebound. Doyle's stunner will get the headlines but Foderingham helped keep United get to that point

2. Wes Foderingham 9

Had a nervy moment early on when he took a few touches too many on the ball and was chased down by Gallagher, but in the end only a throw-in was conceded when it could have been a lot worse. Made good saves to deny Gallagher and Hyam before excelling with a superb double save from Pickering and then Brereton as he looked to pounce on the rebound. Doyle's stunner will get the headlines but Foderingham helped keep United get to that point Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales
Had half the ground off their feet early in the second half when his rasping drive went close, but hit the side-netting rather than sneaking inside the near post. Showed good defensive instincts earlier to deny Brereton a chance as Rovers targeted him at the back post with a deep cross. Made way for Bogle late on to a standing ovation

3. George Baldock 7.5

Had half the ground off their feet early in the second half when his rasping drive went close, but hit the side-netting rather than sneaking inside the near post. Showed good defensive instincts earlier to deny Brereton a chance as Rovers targeted him at the back post with a deep cross. Made way for Bogle late on to a standing ovation Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
Finally managed to break off the shackles in the second half and drive forward with the ball, almost resulting in a decent chance for Ndiaye after some nice interplay. Helped United get over the line late on with Rovers pushing hard for an equaliser

4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7

Finally managed to break off the shackles in the second half and drive forward with the ball, almost resulting in a decent chance for Ndiaye after some nice interplay. Helped United get over the line late on with Rovers pushing hard for an equaliser Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BlackburnMan CityWembleyBramall Lane