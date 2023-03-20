Dozy Mmobuosi makes further show of social Sheffield United support after takeover gesture

Dozy Mmobuosi, the prospective owner of Sheffield United, made a further show of support for the club he hopes to soon take charge of following their dramatic FA Cup quarter-final win over Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

The Nigerian businessman’s bid for control of Bramall Lane is still being ratified by the EFL, who are understood to be frequently requesting further information from Mmobuosi’s camp to ensure he passes their beefed-up checks over the ownership of English football clubs.

Mmobuosi recently watched United in action away at Reading, a gesture that was interpreted in some quarters as a sign of his growing confidence that a deal was close. And after choosing to follow Prince Abdullah on Twitter, and retweet a post from the current United owner hailing their Blackburn victory, Mmobuosi wrote on his own Instagram story: “Sheffield United ‘blades’ through Blackburn Rovers, slicing their way to FA Cup glory!” along with the hashtag ‘#welldone’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although potentially not significant in isolation, Mmobuosi’s social media approach is the latest line of communication with United fans after being unmasked as the man behind a bid to buy the Blades earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after being named, Mmobuosi underwent a series of interviews with national publications outlining his plans for the Blades if – or, in his view, when – he officially took control.

Mmobuosi recently appointed the globally-renowned company Deloitte to audit his companies, in a move that is hoped will add more credibility to his attempted Blades buyout with the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozy Mmobuosi wants to buy Sheffield United

The Star understands that Mmobuosi provided the EFL with the relevant documentation and information soon after the authorities’ last public statement on the matter, in mid-February, when they revealed were still waiting for answers to questions they had posed to Mmobuosi and United.

Despite the ongoing process, the businessman is understood to be confident that his takeover will be ratified and may again be in the stands at Wembley next month when the Blades take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, following Sunday’s dramatic 3-2 victory over their visitors from Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad