Paul Heckingbottom believes Sheffield United going into April with a chance of automatic promotion and in the semi-finals of the FA Cup is “an unbelievable achievement” – but insists he is not content to simply stop there.

The Blades booked their place in the last four of the famous old cup competition after a dramatic victory over Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers at a raucous Bramall Lane. United twice fell behind to Rovers but dragged themselves level, before Tommy Doyle scored a stunning injury-time winner to send his side to Wembley.

United now go into the international break fighting for glory on two fronts, with Heckingbottom’s men second in the Championship table ahead of their next league encounter away at Norwich City.

"We have got a lot of players in our squad who have never been there,” Heckingbottom said of Wembley. “It was a huge occasion with big moments and I think the game lived up to it.

"For us to be going into April and be in with a chance of automatic promotion and be in the semi-final of the FA Cup is an unbelievable achievement. It is fantastic and it’s a big pat on the back for everyone at the club. I’m really focused and intent on us achieving something and not just getting credit, but getting an outcome.

"It’s been a fantastic season so far and it could end up being an unbelievable one. I am focused on capping it off. It could be an unbelievable story. People should enjoy the position we are in. We will take it game-by-game now. It’s going to be tight and intense.”

