Chris Wilder explains big Sheffield United decision after Gus Hamer “precious” point

As a man who wore it with pride at times during his playing career, Chris Wilder understands more than most what the Sheffield United captain’s armband means - and so his decision to place it around the bicep of Japhet Tanganga would not have been taken lightly. Tanganga became Wilder’s latest skipper in last weekend’s defeat to Charlton Athletic.

He is still settling into Bramall Lane but has impressed both on and off the pitch since making the move from Millwall during the summer transfer window. He will lead in a different way to the man he replaces as skipper, Jack Robinson, but Wilder is confident that the choice is a solid one.

“It was the calmness and maturity, even when the bullets are flying as they are right now,” the Blades boss said, when asked what he had seen in former Tottenham Hotspur man Tanganga to make the decision.

“You've seen how he’s impressed everybody since he's been in the football club. He impressed everybody last season in terms of his performances for Millwall as well. He doesn't have to be a shouter and baller but he leads by example, sets good standards and has a real good connection between me and the players.”

Wilder has not been afraid to make big decisions in his previous spells at Bramall Lane, with the temptation to wonder what effect the most recent had had on Gus Hamer. United’s best creative player had skippered the Blades in Robinson’s absence during the early part of the season under Wilder’s successor and predecessor, Ruben Selles.

Wilder had certainly teased the idea that a change may be made, suggesting in previous press conferences that Hamer may be freed up to focus solely on his own game rather than all the added roles and responsibilities that a captain faces.

But the message this week to United’s players has been a sterner one amid their current struggles, more tough love than the kid glove approach initially utilised following Wilder’s return, and there seems to have been no special treatment for Hamer either.

“No, it’s not for me to go around telling people what my decisions are, and rubbing their heads,” Wilder said, when asked how Hamer had reacted to the decision ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Oxford United which sees United still searching for their first point of the season.

“The football team is getting beat at the moment so let's not get precious about anything. Whether you're captain or you're not captain, whether you're in the side or you're not in the side. It's not about any of that at the moment, it's about everybody working together for the good of the football club to get us off and running and get us out of the position that we're in.

“I haven’t got time to rub anybody's head. There have been quite stern conversations this week because we're definitely underperforming, both as individuals and as a team. Physically, mentally and in every aspect of the football club. So getting into the players has been one of my biggest things this week, because they're better than what they're producing.”

Hamer also travels to Oxford walking a suspension tightrope after picking up five bookings in United’s first seven games, four of which have come in the league. One more before United’s 19th Championship clash will see him pick up an automatic one-game suspension.