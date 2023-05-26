Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has insisted he is “not worried” about the club’s prospects in the Premier League next season, after putting some flesh on the bones of its transfer policy.

Having admitted the financial challenges United faced last season contributed to the “most difficult” period of his life, the Saudi Arabian also stressed he will continue to govern Bramall Lane “as if we own it forever” amid reports a consortium of US based investors are exploring a takeover.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom, who not only guided United to automatic promotion from the Championship but also into the semi-finals of the FA Cup, is thought to have seen around £20m initially placed at his disposal to prepare a squad equipped for the highest level.

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Citing United’s ability to retain the services of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge last term as a crucial moment of the campaign, Prince Abdullah also thanked his board of directors for their support as Heckingbottom’s players secured top-flight status - finishing second in the table and 11 points clear of third.

“We will be ready,” Prince Abdullah said, stressing his desire to ensure Ndiaye and Berge see out the remainder of their contracts. “I am not worried. There are things under our control and some not under our control. We want to keep all of the squad we have. We don’t want to sell any of the star players and want to bring some players on loan. But whatever we bring in have to fall into two core categories”

“Either have to be young and good, so they are core of our next team because we are getting older in some areas,” he added. “And we want a strong team again if, God forbid, we get relegated. Or loans and we want the loans to be starters and to make a difference and to give us a big chance of competing next year and not getting relegated.”

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah with Iliman Ndiaye: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Both Ndiaye and Berge are about to enter the final year of their present agreements, while negotiations are continuing with many of those who could become free agents shortly. Those include captain Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, Wes Foderingham and Oliver Norwood. However, the latter is believed to have triggered an appearance based clause within his deal last term.

With takeover talks, initially led by Nigerian entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi, complicating the picture at United, Heckingbottom was effectively prevented from extending any of those arrangements when United were placed under a transfer embargo by the English Football League in January. That was eventually lifted using money raised by their appearance at Wembley, where Heckingbottom’s side were beaten by Manchester City, and at least one club’s willingness to renegotiate the payment schedules on a debt they were owed by United.

“There are talks about the sale of the club and we don’t know whether that will happen or not,” Prince Abdullah said. “Until the day we sell, we have to manage the club as if we own it forever.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Paul Thomas /Sportimage