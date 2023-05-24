“I’ll be having a week off, going somewhere with them,” he told The Star earlier this month. “I want to do that and it’s important for everyone. But they know the phone will be coming with me and that it’s going to be switched on. That’s just the way it is I’m afraid. Yes, it probably annoys them but I’m lucky they know why. It’s the job and it doesn’t ever stop. Every day, even when you’re not in, there’s something to think about or that you want to chase up.”

After guiding Sheffield United to automatic promotion from the Championship, Heckingbottom’s intray is stuffed to the brim with items which need addressing. They include identifying which of his transfer targets are genuinely interested in joining, whether they fit within the parameters of the club’s limited budget and then actually trying to snare them from the competition. Before any of that can happen, he must also decide which of United’s out of contract players will definitely be remaining in South Yorkshire; a process which, given the noises emanating from Bramall Lane right now, involves a little to’ing and fro’ing with a board of directors which is desperate to keep a tight rein on spending.

But the week Heckingbottom will spend in the sun with his loved ones is also vitally important. Given the toll his profession can take on the minds and bodies of its members, the 45-year-old also needs time to recharge his batteries ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

“Everyone wants to be able to perform their roles to the best of their ability,” he said. “That’s what we have to do. What that means changes from person to person. But in mine, you do feel a huge responsibility towards other people - be that the players themselves, the fans or other members of staff. I want to encourage them, keep their spirits up and make sure they’re in a good place.”

Sheffield United's promotion winning manager Paul Heckingbottom with his family: Paul Thomas /Sportimage

“Who does that for me? Well, there’s quite a few people,” he continued, in response to a question from this media organisation. “There’s Macca (Stuart McCall) and Jack (Lester, his two assistants) and others. Most of all, of course, it’s my family. That’s why I always make sure that I make time for them as well. Because they are the people who are always there for you, no matter what.”

With that in mind, United has deliberately written an extended rest and relaxation period into his squad’s schedule before their return to training at the Randox Health Academy. Dietary protocols must still be adhered to but anything directly linked to football is off the agenda.

“We’ve got a lot to do, and we’re going to have to do it well,” Heckingbottom said. “So we need to be mentally focused as well as physically ready. That’s why I want the lads to have time to switch off and get away from things.”

Sheffield United players on an open top parade bus during the celebrations in Sheffield city centre: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.