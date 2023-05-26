Sheffield United’s owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has described the January transfer window as the “most difficult” period of his life, after confirming the club received offers for some of its leading names including Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

The Saudi Arabian admitted his ownership had reached a crossroads midway through last season, with United’s financial resources being stretched to their absolute limits amid protracted takeover talks with Nigerian entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi.

Although Prince Abdullah admitted that could have forced the departures of Berge and Ndiaye, with the latter believed to have received permission to speak with representatives from Everton midway through the campaign, neither player moved on and later helped United win automatic promotion from the Championship.

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud with lliman Ndiaye following promotion: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“For me, I think the most difficult months in my life were from November until the end of the season,” Prince Abdullah said, speaking during an interview with Bramall Lane’s media department. “I put all of the money I can put in in. I borrowed all of the money I could borrow, and then had two choices: Sell the club or sell players. I was very optimistic and I did not want to jeopardise the team’s chances.”

Even before learning his employers had been prohibited from drafting in reinforcements, after being placed under an embargo by the English Football League, Heckingbottom warned United’s chances of reaching the top-flight would be greatly diminished if they sold either Berge, who was the subject of loan interest from Newcastle, or Ndiaye. The Senegalese, who represented his country at last year’s World Cup, had already informed the 45-year-old that he was committed to helping United try and go up.

Mmobuosi, who insists he remains committed to trying to purchase United despite seeing his period of exclusivity expire, revealed he paid a significant sum of money into United’s coffers after holding talks with Prince Abdullah. But Mmobuosi, who operates primarily in the agri-fintech sector, has yet to receive approval from the EFL to complete his buyout and could face competition from a group of US investors. The PL will assume responsibility for assessing the suitability of any new owners when United receive their membership share next month, although the two governing bodies are known to collaborate on such matters.

Prince Abdullah (right), the Sheffield United owner, with CEO Steve Bettis: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Mmobuosi stated he paid £8.85m into an account controlled by United World - the organisation which oversees Prince Abdullah's portfolio of sporting interests - during his attempted buy out.

United, who eventually used funds generated by their march into the semi-finals of the FA Cup to either pay off or renegotiate the debts which prompted the EFL to act, went on to finish second in the table and 11 points clear of third placed Luton Town.

“Then, when the sale stalled and did not get all the money we expected to get, some of money was late, then we had a decision to make,” Prince Abdullah continued. “Especially some of the players we got offers for, I thought we would have a tough chance to get promoted. I think it would have made it very difficult.”

Sheffield United's Sander Berge (left) with John Egan: Paul Thomas /Sportimage

“I decided not to sell,” he added. “I went through tough times after that. I’m glad I made that decision and it paid off."