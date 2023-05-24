Sheffield United have effectively confirmed striker Daniel Jebbison will be remaining at Bramall Lane next season after Paul Heckingbottom, the newly promoted club’s manager, outlined the improvements he must make to his game in order to secure a regular starting berth.

Having awarded Jebbison his debut during a previous spell in caretaker charge, Heckingbottom has repeatedly championed the teenager’s Premier League potential.

Citing Jebbison’s power and pace - “They’ll only get better as he gets older” - as two of his greatest assets, Heckingbottom’s comments were significant given that the player’s contract had been set to expire when he returns from the FIFA under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Oli McBurnie has spoken about his plans with Sheffield United in the Premier League: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By also challenging him to become more clinical in front of goal, it seems likely that an extension clause in Jebbison’s contract has either been extended or triggered by the number of appearances - 19 - he made for United last term.

“Taking chances, that’s what it always boils down to (for forwards),” Heckingbottom said, when asked to assess Jebbison’s most recent domestic displays. “But I tell you what, I wouldn’t like to play against him with the attributes that he’s got.”

With United poised to publish their retained and released list, Oliver McBurnie’s decision to speak publicly about his hopes for next term ahead of a civic reception designed to celebrate the team’s return to the top-flight suggested he had already informed his services would be retained. One of United’s midfielders, understood to be Oliver Norwood, was entitled to a new deal if he made a predetermined number of outings last season. The former Northern Ireland international amassed 51 between August and May.

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison is on duty with England in Argentina at the under-20 World Cup: Paul Thomas /Sportimage

“The crowd are going to be huge for us,” McBurnie said. “When we were last there, the Covid (pandemic) meant the grounds were empty or nearly empty and that really cost us, I felt. I can’t wait to be up there again with everyone in the ground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad