News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Sheffield United admit they must find a "niche" in the Premier League transfer market

Sheffield United must discover a “niche” in the transfer market this summer, in order to ensure they are properly equipped for Premier League football.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 25th May 2023, 05:00 BST

That is the verdict of manager Paul Heckingbottom, who is preparing to begin the process of reprofiling his squad ahead of its return to the top-flight next term. With only limited funds set to be placed at his disposal during the forthcoming transfer window, Heckingbottom is expected to focus heavily on the loan and free agents markets whilst making a select number of permanent signings.

MORE: Jebbo set for another World Cup outing

He said: “What we’ll do, what we’ve got to do, is work in a specific area and I think we can do that because we’ve shown it before. Obviously, when you look at what some of the other clubs have got, it can’t be about money. That’s nothing other than a statement of fact. So what we do is look at specific areas, and find a niche if you want to put it like that.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has some ideas he will use in the transfer market: Simon Bellis / SportimageSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has some ideas he will use in the transfer market: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has some ideas he will use in the transfer market: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite paying just one fee for a player since being appointed 18 months ago, Heckingbottom steered United to second in the Championship table and into the semi-finals of the FA Cup last season. Earlier this year, he revealed recruitment budgets have diminished during his spell in charge. But the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief has successfully positioned Bramall Lane as a ‘go to’ destination for youngsters hoping to take the next step in their careers with Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, hired on a temporary basis from Manchester City, both proving big hits for United.

“If you tailor what you do,” Heckingbottom said. “You can find areas to work in.”

MORE: Tactical planning ahead of top-flight return

Anel Ahmedhodzic is the only player Sheffield United have signed for a fee under Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / SportimageAnel Ahmedhodzic is the only player Sheffield United have signed for a fee under Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Anel Ahmedhodzic is the only player Sheffield United have signed for a fee under Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with his assistant Stuart McCall (centre): Simon Bellis / SportimageSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with his assistant Stuart McCall (centre): Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with his assistant Stuart McCall (centre): Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomPremier LeagueBramall LaneLeedsBarnsley