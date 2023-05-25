That is the verdict of manager Paul Heckingbottom, who is preparing to begin the process of reprofiling his squad ahead of its return to the top-flight next term. With only limited funds set to be placed at his disposal during the forthcoming transfer window, Heckingbottom is expected to focus heavily on the loan and free agents markets whilst making a select number of permanent signings.

He said: “What we’ll do, what we’ve got to do, is work in a specific area and I think we can do that because we’ve shown it before. Obviously, when you look at what some of the other clubs have got, it can’t be about money. That’s nothing other than a statement of fact. So what we do is look at specific areas, and find a niche if you want to put it like that.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has some ideas he will use in the transfer market: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite paying just one fee for a player since being appointed 18 months ago, Heckingbottom steered United to second in the Championship table and into the semi-finals of the FA Cup last season. Earlier this year, he revealed recruitment budgets have diminished during his spell in charge. But the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief has successfully positioned Bramall Lane as a ‘go to’ destination for youngsters hoping to take the next step in their careers with Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, hired on a temporary basis from Manchester City, both proving big hits for United.

“If you tailor what you do,” Heckingbottom said. “You can find areas to work in.”

Anel Ahmedhodzic is the only player Sheffield United have signed for a fee under Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage