Chris Wilder might have to consider a tactical switch in a bid to arrest Sheffield United’s dreadful start to the season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If Sheffield United are going to halt their losing start to the season, they must find a way to start putting the ball in the back of the net again.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic at Bramall Lane marked a sixth successive Championship defeat for the Blades and a fifth in a row without scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being reunited with former manager Chris Wilder ahead of the clash with the Addicks, United's players once again looked bereft of ideas and confidence inside the final third.

Having lost seven out of seven in league and cup so far this season, it is hardly surprising confidence is at rock-bottom. Not only is Wilder tasked with turning results around, he is also tasked with trying to inject a sense of belief back into his players - and that will not be easy when you consider just how badly this season has started.

Although United, albeit from a low base, were better against Charlton than they were eight days earlier against Ipswich Town at Portman Road, they never truly looked liked ending their lean spell in front of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gustavo Hamer and Tyrese Campbell, who were both instrumental figures for the Blades last season, were recalled to the starting XI by Wilder, but they struggled to impose themselves enough on proceedings. Campbell spearheaded the attack, supported by debutant Chiedozie Ogbene, Callum O’Hare and Hamer, who was restored to the left flank.

At the other end of the pitch, Ben Godfrey, Mark McGuinness, Japhet Tanganga, who was awarded the captain’s armband, and Harrison Burrows made up a four-man defence.

Following a strong end to the transfer window, particularly in the defensive department, it was argued United should have switched to a back-three for Rubén Sellés’ final game in charge. Instead, he named an identical back-four to the one Wilder selected for his first game back in the dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conceding six goals over the course of those two games, arguments for Wilder to change United’s shape to accommodate three central defenders are becoming more valid. In addition to signing McGuinness and Tanganga, United also strengthened at centre-back by securing the signatures of Ben Mee and Nils Zätterström. Godfrey also has plenty of centre-back experience under his belt.

United have great options at centre-back

On paper, United’s centre-back options are as good as any in the division. Mee is vastly experienced, McGuinness is a man-mountain and Tanganga was one of the very best centre-backs in the division last season, regularly impressing for Millwall.

Additionally, Burrows’ attacking capabilities make him a suitable wing-back candidate. He loves to get forward and take up positions in dangerous positions on the left flank.

On the other side, Ogbene, although he is going to need time to get up to speed after missing almost all of last season though injury, could be a suitable right wing-back candidate amid his versatility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working wonders with a back-three system in the past, the thought of reverting back to a more familiar system must be crossing Wilder’s mind. With three centre-backs at the base of the team and two wing-backs providing width, the Blades boss could find his hardest selection call comes in midfield.

The loss of Vinícius Souza has frequently been exposed so far this season, with the Brazilian’s defensive nous being sorely missed. Wilder needs to find a way to combat the loss of him, but they are yet to have sourced a like-for-like replacement.

Sydie Peck and Alex Matos started at the base of the midfield against Charlton and could keep their places against Oxford United this weekend, but Hamer could be handed the opportunity to play in a free role just ahead of them, playing behind two central strikers in a 3-4-1-2 system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campbell flourished under Wilder last season, but Tom Cannon’s Bramall Lane career is yet to spark into life after scoring just one goal in 24 games since arriving from Leicester City in January. However, two strikers are better than one when goals are proving increasingly hard to come by, surely?

A tactical shake up could be just what this United team needs.