Too many struggles in Sheffield United player ratings as horror season start continues v Charlton Athletic

Chris Wilder’s emotional homecoming was spoiled as Sheffield United suffered their seventh straight defeat this term at home to Charlton Athletic this afternoon. Isaac Olaofe was the hero for the visitors as he struck in the dying minutes.

United at least had more of a structure and identity to them for most of the game than they did under the Spaniard but Wilder will be bitterly disappointed with the simplicity of the Addicks’ goal.

Earier the Blades were indebted to a stunning save from goalkeeper Michael Cooper to keep the scores level, denying Lloyd Jones in the first half with great reflexes.

Tyrese Campbell and Gus Hamer both went close for United after being restored to the starting line-up but the win that gets United’s season belatedly up and running will have to wait. Here’s how we rated United’s players on the day...

Michael Cooper 7

The Blades’ No.1 will have looked back at at least two Ipswich goals last time out and wonder if he could have done better but he began the path to redemption here with a stunner of a save to keep it goalless, as Jones got up highest to head goalwards but Cooper stretched out a left hand to claw the ball to safety.

Other than that it was a much more comfortable afternoon for Cooper than he has enjoyed this season, with the odd claim and kick the extent of his later work apart from a pretty toutine save from Docherty’s header which did take an awkward bounce in front of him

Ben Godfrey 5

After being given the runaround by Philagene last week in one of the most difficult individual United performances to witness in recent memory, he had another tough task against the lively Campbell down the Charlton left

Caught under the flight of Coventry’s cross as the half-time whistle ticked closer but he was bailed out by a magnificent stop from his goalkeeper as Cooper palmed away Jones’ header and tried to get forward when he could, although it is plainly not his natural strength. Replaced by Seriki later on

Mark McGuinness 7

Lined up on the right of United’s centre-half partnership this week but was caught out of position badly for an early Charlton chance that saw Kelman break free and threaten to spoil the early party mood inside Bramall Lane, before he dragged his effort wide of Cooper’s goal.

But that was his only misstep of a commanding and colossal game as the new boy put his body in the way of so many shots and crosses, dominant in the air as well as you’d expect from a man of his stature. My man of the match on a difficult afternoon in which United’s players were tested by the conditions as much as Charlton’s threats

Japhet Tanganga 6

Handed the captain’s armband by Wilder on his home debut for the club and lined up to the left of McGuinness, for the most part oozing class as he has throughout his short time at United so far. But he didn’t do enough to win the header that led to the visitors’ winner late in the game.

A while earlier there was half a chance for Leaburn as a pass over the top bounced kindly for him but Tanganga barely broke sweat before swooping in and tidying up like he was dealing with a younger kid in the playground

Got forward when he could, too, curling an effort over Kaminski’s crossbar later in the first half as United got to grips with the game and then began to impose themselves upon it, before running into trouble in the second and handing Charlton a chance to break which thankfully they couldn’t take

Harrison Burrows 5

The United left-back has been one of the players most affected by the summer upheavel that saw Wilder depart and although he showed some positive signs here, it’ll probably take some time to rebuild his confidence and belief to get him back to the player he was last term. Couldn’t do enough to prevent his man picking the cross for Charlton’s winner and will face question marks as a result

Alex Matos 5

Defensively solid enough as he partnered Peck in the base of midfield and earned a roar of appreciation with a crunching early tackle which this week didn’t rebound unfortunately straight to the opposition to score, as happened at Ipswich last time out.

His strengths are very much in the mould of winning the ball back and giving it to a teammate to use but he had one foray forward in the first half as he spotted an opening in the away defence and tried to exploit it. Replaced late on by Soumare before Charlton nicked all three points

Sydie Peck 5

Plenty of energy as ever and always wiling to receive the ball in tight spaces, getting forward to support attacks and adding a key pass, as per Whoscored data, but will have been a relieved man to see Cooper beat away a late Charlton effort after Peck was robbed of the ball in midfield.

Blazed an effort over the bar early in the second half after the rebound from Campbell’s blocked effort fell into his path but it didn’t deter him and he made better contact with another effort just after the hour mark, which took a deflection as it whistled wide of Kaminsi’s goal

Cheio Ogbene 6

Saw plenty of the ball out on the right on his debut after arriving on loan earlier this month but he had a mixed time of it, although that didn’t stop him showing ambition when he did get the chance to stretch his legs including a good driving run midway through the first half.

He showed some bright moments and some frustrating ones as well but that’s the trade-off with wingers sometimes and his race was run soon after the hour mark when he made way for Barry, to a good ovation from Unitedites who appreciated his efforts

Callum O’Hare 5

A frustrating afternoon for the United No.10 as he was given the freedom of that role but couldn’t really get to grips with the game and make much happen, making way with just over 15 minutes to go after enjoying the third-fewest touches of United’s 11 starting players, including goalkeeper Cooper

Gus Hamer 6

Back in the side and back on his preferred position on the left of attack and it looked a lot more fluid from his perspective as a result, even if he could not establish the sort of grip on the game in difficult conditions that he enjoyed so regularly last season.

He still came close to lighting up the match with a whipped effort that took a touch off a defender before flying narrowly over Kaminski's crossbar in the first half and earned one of the biggest cheers of the afternoon when he chased back his man all the way to the edge of United’s box beforen nicking the ball back superbly.

He had to be careful doing so, too, as he was already on a booking courtesy of a dreadful decision from ref Toner earlier in the game. Hamer won the ball superbly right under the linesman’s nose, who actually gave United the throw in before Toner intervened and not only penalised the United man but issued a yellow card, much to the disbelief of most on the pitch and most in the stands

Tyrese Campbell 5

Like Hamer he was back in the starting XI after being unfathomly left out in Ruben Selles’ last defiant act as Blades boss and he had probably United’s best chance, early in the second half when a hashed clearance fell into his path just inside the Charlton box but his effort was blocked before it could test Kaminski.

Earlier he had suffered a painful whack as Coventry slid into win the ball but catches him on the follow-through - it was perhaps one of those that VAR would have a second look at as he got a big chunk of the United man but thankfully he got up and was okay to continue. Replaced by Cannon later on

Subs: Femi Seriki

Came on for Godfrey to give United more attacking thrust from right-back

Also used: Barry, Chong, Cannon, Soumare