Chris Wilder’s return to Sheffield United didn’t bring about an immediate change in fortune but he is dealing with players still coping with the effects of a dreadful start to the season

Chris Wilder is many things, but a miracle worker he is not. So after about five days back in the hotseat at Bramall Lane, expectations probably should have been tempered slightly.

Against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, were United better than they had been under Ruben Selles? Yes, but not to a huge extent. There was a bit more attacking impetus in their play and they did look somewhat more solid at the back until slipping back into bad habits with the conceding of a late goal.

One thing stood out for me in the performance and it was interesting that it also was picked up by Wilder in his post-match interviews.

"There’s a little bit of a fragility about us at the moment and maybe I shouldn’t have underestimated that and the effect of the last four, five, six games towards us," Wilder said after the defeat.

Admittedly the word that came to mind for me while watching was a little more dramatic than the returning manager's 'fragile' verdict. Scarred is how I would describe this team currently or at least on Saturday, even with the new additions.

Charlton Athletic's Isaac Olaofe (third left) celebrates scoring their side's goal with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Danny Lawson/PA Wire. | PA

The events of the summer when the club's owners ripped up the plans and brought in a new boss who was clearly ill-fitting, appear to have sucked the soul from those who had been there last season and that nervousness looks like it has spread so as to have an impact on some who have only just come to the club.

Attacking play looked promising at times but when it came to the crunch, there was a tendency to be safe rather than try to make something happen. In the middle and in defence, decision-making was either, again, playing safe or confused.

A few of last season's top performers currently look a shadow of themselves and it's hard to blame them really given the amount of coming and going that has taken place since that Wembley Play-Off Final defeat to Sunderland.

Some would argue that footballers don’t worry about what’s going on above them and they largely focus solely on their own jobs but what they do crave as much as anything is stability and that has not been there for them in the past few months.

Sheffield United players have suffered mentally to the start to the season

Wilder's tactical and man-management skills are well-documented; this is a coach who built teams who would run through brick walls for him, but he may need a hand in trying to drag some players back into form.

So steep has been the downturn in performances by more than a handful of this team, it may well be that the problems are all in their heads and a sports psychologist may be as important as Wilder at this stage as United look to try and pick up some points before they get to a stage were they are no longer sitting at the bottom but stuck down there.

Perhaps this is over-thinking it and a little more time on the training pitch with Wilder and Alan Knill and the rest of his staff is all that is needed to get the train back on the track but the body language of some on Saturday suggests that ridding the team of anxiety would be an important early step.

There is no doubting the quality of this squad but if they aren't in the right space mentally, then they simply can't perform to the levels we have seen from the majority of them in a red and white shirt.