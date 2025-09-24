Chris Wilder opens up on Sheffield United transfer plan ahead of potential January departures

The short-term priority is addressing Sheffield United’s torrid start to the season but in the months until he can put his stamp on this squad in the transfer market, Chris Wilder will also be continually assessing who he feels will have a long-term future at Bramall Lane. The Blades chief returned to his boyhood club last week.

To say that he inherited something of a hospital pass from predecessor Ruben Selles would be an understatement, with United’s squad still rich in talent but dangerously low on confidence and belief. That will not have been helped by defeat in Wilder’s first game back, a late weekend loss to Charlton Athletic on home soil.

Wilder has been consistent in his message that United have enough in the dressing room to turn things around but he admits that he perhaps underestimated the effect that this season has truly had on morale, with United heading to Oxford United this weekend on the back of an extraordinary seven defeats from seven competitive games so far.

The Blades chief is pondering more changes to freshen things up, with a late transfer window spending spree bloating the numbers at Selles’ - and subsequently Wilder’s - disposal towards the 30 mark, with three injured men in Oliver Arblaster, Tom Davies and Jamie Shackleton still to come back.

“Some of the young boys unfortunately didn't go out on loan towards the end of the window, and I understand the reasons,” Wilder admitted. “Because you couldn't leave yourself light. The influx of players really late on kiboshed that situation, for them to go out.

“So they're a bit unfortunate, and there are other boys that need to go out as well. So we’re always assessing but, like we’ve talked about before, there’s always an opportunity for everyone to impress as well.

“Even in U21 games. We've got to manage the group a little bit better in terms of numbers. We’re obviously speaking a long way away from January but it’s about us reflecting and reviewing, not just on potential positions that we might need to improve on in January but most certainly options and opportunities for the younger boys to go out and continue learning about their trade.”

The likes of Louie Marsh and Ryan One, who were in the U21 side this week that beat Huddersfield Town as the likes of Davies and Tyler Bindon got minutes under their belts, are obvious candidates for potential loan moves should the pathway to the first-team continue to be blocked.

“I don't think there'll be sales involved,” said Wilder, “but there'll be an assessment of everybody. We’ll see where we are. But we’re working with 29 or 30 at the minute with another three, Blaster, Tom and Shacks, coming back in. So 33 or 34 is far too many.

“So yeah, there'll be discussions between myself, the recruitment department and the board, in terms of our views and what we feel is best to have a strong squad going into the second part of the season. But more importantly, looking after those young boys as well.”