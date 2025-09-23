Sheffield United confirm new arrival as former Nottingham Forest man checks into Bramall Lane

Sheffield United have added a new face to Chris Wilder’s backroom staff after appointing a former Nottingham Forest man as their new first-team coach. The Blades chief, who turns 58 today, returned to Bramall Lane last week.

He was joined by familiar returning faces in No.2 Alan Knill and coach Matt Prestridge, but signalled his intention to “freshen up” his staff with some new appointments. Former coach Jack Lester joined Brentford after leaving Bramall Lane following Wilder’s departure in the summer, leaving Wilder light when he replaced Ruben Selles last Monday.

But the Blades have now confirmed the addition of Portuguese Guilherme Ramos as United's new first-team coach, with further appointments set to follow in the future as Wilder sets about reshaping the Blades in his third tenure in charge.

"As I said to the media when I returned, I was keen to use the opportunity to try and freshen up the coaching side,” Wilder said. “Guilherme is someone I've been aware of for a while now, and he adds something a little different which will complement the talents of Alan, Matt and Micky Collins.

"He's a young coach, but he's built up an impressive CV working in different countries alongside some respected names in the game. I think it's a progressive appointment for all parties and he's someone we're excited to be working with."

As well as a spell with Forest in 2020/21, Ramos also has a spell at Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv on his coaching CV. He becomes the latest link between Botev and the Blades, who signed Christian Nwachukwu and Ehije Ukaki from the Bulgarian top-flight side earlier this year.