Chris Wilder has been backed to turn Sheffield United’s fortunes around - but has been warned it will not be easy.

Former Norwich City striker Cameron Jerome believes manager Chris Wilder will have his ‘work cut out’ attempting to turn Sheffield United’s fortunes around.

The Blades suffered a sixth Championship defeat in as many games this season on Saturday, losing 1-0 to Charlton Athletic at Bramall Lane. Substitute Isaac Olaofe stepped off the bench to stroke home a 90th-minute winner for the visitors.

It marked a losing return to Bramall Lane for Wilder, who made a sensational return to the club five days earlier to replace Ruben Selles. The latter was sacked less than 48 hours after the Blades’ 5-0 thrashing at Ipswich Town.

Despite being given a heroes welcome by the Bramall Lane faithful ahead of kick-off on Saturday, Wilder was unable to inspire his players to secure a much-needed victory, leaving them rooted to the foot of the Championship table without a single point to their name.

Although Jerome believes it makes sense for Wilder, who was sacked and replaced by Selles as recently as June, to have been reinstated as Blades chief, he believes he has a tough job on his hands to steer United away from immediate danger.

"No one's to say that the bounce comes straight away; sometimes it can take a little longer than expected to come into effect," Jerome told talkSPORT's EFL All Access podcast.

"Look, I think we have got to the right sort of conclusion, in terms of Chris Wilder should have been in charge of Sheffield United, in my opinion.

Wilder should never have left Bramall Lane

"Leading them to the play-off final last year after the points deduction, and they narrowly missed out. They got 90 points plus which is normally enough for you to get promoted. It was harsh to sack him.

"But it's funny how football comes full circle and Chris Wilder's there for his third stint at the helm. He alluded to it in his interview a little bit that he has maybe underestimated the confidence that has been knocked out of the players.

"There has been a little bit of player and personnel change, they have refreshed the squad a little bit. But he has got his work cut out.

"Six losses is alarming for a squad of Sheffield United's capability. You look at it and you would fancy them to be definitely mounting a challenge (for promotion) this year."

Asked if United can still mount a push for the play-offs this season, Jerome added: “It’s not over yet in the sense that all’s doom and gloom because they’ve lost the first six games.

“Look at Coventry last year and the position they were in before Frank Lampard came in and they managed to make the play-offs. He (Wilder) will look at that with some hope.

“He will back his own qualities with his backroom staff like he always has. He has been there before and has got the T-shirt.”

