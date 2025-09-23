Sheffield United could swoop for free agent Patrick Bamford following his summer exit from Leeds United

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With two Championship promotions and more than 200 appearances in the division to his name, Patrick Bamford is not short of experience at this level.

The 32-year-old currently finds himself without a club after being released by Leeds United last month and The Star understands Sheffield United are considering a move for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades have experienced a nightmare start to the campaign, losing each of their first six Championship matches, scoring just one goal. Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Charlton Athletic marked their fifth successive league game without finding the back of the net.

Tyrese Campbell, who has scored the Blades’ only Championship goal this season, was restored to the starting line-up by returning boss Chris Wilder for the clash with the Addicks, having been previously dropped by Ruben Selles, but United struggled to carve out any meaningful chances, with their confidence inside the final third currently at rock-bottom.

United said farewell to two strikers over the summer, losing Rhian Brewster and Kieffer Moore, but only brought in one recognised centre-forward, signing former Burnley and West Ham United man Danny Ings. He has stored just 12 minutes worth of football under his belt thus far and has not featured in the last two matchday squads as he recovers from injury and builds fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bamford would have to prove his fitness

Bamford has spent almost all of his career in the top two tiers of English football, making almost 320 Premier League and Championship appearances combined.

The former Chelsea man enjoyed the most fruitful spell of his career under former Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, scoring 45 goals in 117 games under his management. That tally included an impressive 17-goal haul in the Premier League in 2020/21.

Despite that, injuries have often been a recurring theme in the striker’s career, highlighted by his tally of just 17 appearances in the Championship for Leeds last season. A muscle issue meant he missed practically the whole of January, all of February and all of March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing just eight times this calendar year, reservations about Bamford’s fitness from United supporters would be understandable. However, it is believed he is currently fit and itching to get his career back on track after a testing few months.

Prior to last season, Bamford played 36 times across all competitions in 2023/24 and 32 times the season prior. His combined goals tally over those two seasons stood at 18.

United lack a focal point

Following the exit of Moore to Wrexham and their failure to bring Oli McBurnie back to the club during the summer, United currently lack an imposing figure at the top end of the pitch. Both of those front men thriving is all the more galling. Bamford, however, would be able to offer a sense of leadership from the front and offer United something a little bit different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season aside, his goalscoring record in the Championship, despite his injury history, has often been respectable, reaching double figures on three separate occasions.

Although Wilder is a huge fan of Campbell and what he brings to the table, Bamford could offer something different at a time where the Blades are light on firepower. Indeed, much of Campbell’s best form last season came playing alongside Moore. Additionally, one-time England international Bamford could thrive at the possibility of becoming the Blades’ main frontman.

Following his exit from Elland Road last month, Leeds boss Daniel Farke said: “He is a player who needs to be the main man. He needs an arm round the shoulder after some difficult seasons.

“I was not willing to tell him he was the main man at Premier League level.”