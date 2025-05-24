Here are 49 photos of fans showing their true colours.
1. London, England, 24th May 2025. Sheffield United fans for fans feature prior to the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture credit should read: Paul Terry / Sportimage
Wembley is a sea of red and white as Blades fans gather for the play-off final against Sunderland this afternoon | Sportimage
2. London, England, 24th May 2025. Sheffield United fans for fans feature prior to the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture credit should read: Paul Terry / Sportimage
Wembley is a sea of red and white as Blades fans gather for the play-off final against Sunderland this afternoon | Sportimage
3. London, England, 24th May 2025. Sheffield United fans for fans feature prior to the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture credit should read: Paul Terry / Sportimage
Wembley is a sea of red and white as Blades fans gather for the play-off final against Sunderland this afternoon | Sportimage
4. London, England, 24th May 2025. General view of the stadium before the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture credit should read: David Klein / Sportimage
Wembley is a sea of red and white as Blades fans gather for the play-off final against Sunderland this afternoon. | Sportimage
