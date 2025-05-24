49 brilliant photos of Sheffield United fans turning Wembley red and white ahead of Sunderland play-off final

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 24th May 2025, 13:58 BST
Updated 25th May 2025, 14:27 BST

Blades fans are turning Wembley red and white ahead of the big match.

Thousands of Sheffield United supporters are gathering at the national stadium ahead of the Premier League play-off final against Sunderland.

Here are 49 photos of fans showing their true colours.

Wembley is a sea of red and white as Blades fans gather for the play-off final against Sunderland this afternoon

1. London, England, 24th May 2025. Sheffield United fans for fans feature prior to the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture credit should read: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Wembley is a sea of red and white as Blades fans gather for the play-off final against Sunderland this afternoon | Sportimage

Wembley is a sea of red and white as Blades fans gather for the play-off final against Sunderland this afternoon

2. London, England, 24th May 2025. Sheffield United fans for fans feature prior to the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture credit should read: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Wembley is a sea of red and white as Blades fans gather for the play-off final against Sunderland this afternoon | Sportimage

Wembley is a sea of red and white as Blades fans gather for the play-off final against Sunderland this afternoon

3. London, England, 24th May 2025. Sheffield United fans for fans feature prior to the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture credit should read: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Wembley is a sea of red and white as Blades fans gather for the play-off final against Sunderland this afternoon | Sportimage

Wembley is a sea of red and white as Blades fans gather for the play-off final against Sunderland this afternoon.

4. London, England, 24th May 2025. General view of the stadium before the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture credit should read: David Klein / Sportimage

Wembley is a sea of red and white as Blades fans gather for the play-off final against Sunderland this afternoon. | Sportimage

