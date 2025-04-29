Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United could well meet Sunderland at Wembley for a place in the Premier League next month.

Sheffield United might just have been given the game-plan for play-off final success by the manager of their possible Wembley opponents, Sunderland.

As third and fourth-place finishers respectively, United and Sunderland will be expected to get the better of their semi-final opponents, whoever they may be. Bristol City and Coventry City currently occupy the other two spots but Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough could also end this weekend’s final-day action in the play-offs.

United have bounced back from four defeats in five to find some form and victory at home to Blackburn on Saturday would further improve the mood, but Sunderland remain stuck in a slump and on Saturday fell to a fourth straight loss. That poor run came as Regis Le Bris rotated but he played close to his strongest possible side at Oxford United, with arguably their worst performance all season ending in a 2-0 deficit.

A physical but limited Oxford side scored both their goals from set-pieces and regularly caused Sunderland problems with a more physical approach, with Le Bris openly admitting that part of the game is not his side’s forte. And in doing so, he appears to have exposed a key weakness going into the play-offs.

"It is a disappointing result, game, performance," Le Bris told the Sunderland Echo following Saturday’s dismal defeat. "We didn't match their energy, they played a style that is difficult to manage and probably not our main strength this season. There were a lot of set plays, throw-ins, direct play.

"I don't think I am revealing anything to our future opponents if I say we are not the strongest from set pieces, physical play. We have other qualities and today, the level of intensity for our duels wasn't enough, that is clear. It was also difficult for us to show our best for many reasons, I don't want to make excuses. The energy wasn't enough and we were punished, that's it."

How Sheffield United can exploit Sunderland weakness

Few in the Championship deploy a more physical approach than Oxford, whose opening goal against Sunderland came from a deep free-kick that was simply floated onto the head of Ben Nelson before centre-back partner Michal Helik doubled their lead. But while United are predominantly a footballing side with top-level talent, they can also mix it with anyone in battle.

Wilder has made a very notable tweak to his set up in back-to-back wins over Cardiff and Stoke, deploying a front two with Kieffer Moore starting on both occasions. That could certainly hint towards a more direct approach in the play-offs, something which has caused problems all season for Sunderland.

They have quality set-piece takers in Harrison Burrows and Gus Hamer and the dangerous long throws of Jack Robinson, while alongside Moore, the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza offer plenty of aerial threat. United must first get to the final next month and could easily come up against more in-form opposition in the semi-finals, with Millwall and weekend Bramall Lane visitors Blackburn both flying.

But if they and Sunderland fulfil expectations by progressing to the final, fine margins could prove decisive. And for United, it could be all about exploiting their opponents weakness.

