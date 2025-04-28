Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United could be hosting their play-off semi-final opponents on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers will be sweating on the availability of Makhtar Gueye for Saturday’s trip to Sheffield United, following the striker’s weekend absence against Watford.

United welcome Blackburn to Bramall Lane for their final regular-season game, with third-place confirmed for the Blades but so much on the line for their visitors. Valerien Ismael’s side are two places and one point off the play-offs, with five teams fighting for the two spots below Sunderland in fourth.

Blackburn have given themselves a chance after winning four in a row but their most recent victory, a 2-1 comeback at home to Watford on Saturday, was achieved without Gueye. The Senegalese striker is behind only Tyrhys Dolan for direct contributions, with six goals and six assists, despite playing significantly fewer minutes.

Gueye was spotted at hospital on Friday after suffering a slight head injury during Blackburn training. But with a full week to rest and recover, there is hope he will be back fit to walk out at Bramall Lane.

"He got injured yesterday. He had a kind of concussion," Ismael told the Lancashire Telegraph of Gueye following Saturday’s victory. "It was not a real concussion in the training, but he fell on his head.

“He had a scan, so he was fine. He was conscious, so it was not a problem. We didn't want to take any risks afterwards. So, it was the right thing to do at that moment."

Possible play-off rehearsal on the cards for Sheffield United and Blackburn

Ismael will hope to have Gueye back for what is a massive game for his side, with play-off football still within reach. Bristol City and Coventry City currently occupy fifth and sixth respectively but the former travel to Leeds United this evening while the latter host fellow top-six contenders Middlesbrough on the final day.

Millwall in seventh are at Burnley on Saturday and so Blackburn will fancy themselves to make a late jump into the top six, which could be achieved with a point or three at Bramall Lane. Intriguingly, a sixth-placed finish for Rovers would see them drawn against third-place United in the play-off semi-finals, which could make Saturday’s meeting a rehearsal.

"We put ourselves now in a good position," Ismael told the Lancashire Telegraph of his side’s play-off chances. "We've got a real chance now. We enjoy now the moment. It was our goal to win the game when we knew the result from Coventry at Luton before the kick-off. Now it will be very interesting.

"Everyone needs results. This is a good thing. Coventry-Middlesbrough, the two teams need to win. Millwall need to win. We need to win. It makes it great and why we love football, to be in that situation. The difference now, it's a real chance. Just to make sure we are doing our job and it will be tough enough. So, focus on ourselves. After the final whistle, we will see."

