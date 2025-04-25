Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United supporters could get first glimpse of unknown new boy as Blades ring changes at Stoke City

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United could get their first glimpse of unknown quantity Jefferson Cáceres in this evening’s clash at Stoke City after the Peruvian winger was named on the bench at the bet365 Stadium. The 22-year-old arrived in a shock deal on deadline day in the last transfer window.

As The Star revealed at the time, Cáceres and fellow new boy Christian Nwachukwu were brought to Bramall Lane after being identified by an AI model introduced by United’s new ownership. His influence so far has been limited to U21 games as he adjusts to life in English football from Melgar in his homeland. Nwachukwu has not yet made his first appearance in a United shirt at any level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Chris Wilder has rung the changes at Stoke as he prepares for a play-off campaign after the final two games of the regular campaign. Sam McCallum comes in for Harrison Burrows, while Rhian Brewster and Callum O’Hare also start. Tyrese Campbell is in the side against his former club, replacing another ex-Potters man in Tom Cannon, while Rob Holding gets the nod at centre-half over Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Femi Seriki is also in over Sydie Peck, with Hamza Choudhury returning to his more natural position in central midfield. Gus Hamer and Ben Brereton Diaz are amongst the notable names missing completely from the Blades squad.

Blades: Cooper, Seriki, Holding, Robinson, McCallum, Souza, Choudhury, Brewster, O’Hare, Moore, Campbell. Subs: A. Davies, Gilchrist, Burrows, Ahmedhodzic, Cannon, Caceres, Brooks, One, Peck.