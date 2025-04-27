Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United host an in-form Blackburn Rovers side at Bramall Lane next weekend.

Blackburn Rovers boss Valerien Ismael believes his side have a ‘real chance’ of finishing in the top-six and in doing so, could easily set up a play-off semi-final meeting with their final-day hosts Sheffield United.

The Lancashire club looked resigned to mid-table after taking two points from 24 on offer but four straight wins has seen them shoot back into contention, with Saturday’s 2-1 comeback victory over Watford tightening the top-six battle even more. They are one of five clubs fighting for the two play-off spots below third-place United and Sunderland in fourth.

But with sixth-placed Coventry and Middlesbrough in ninth going head-to-head on Saturday, while Millwall in seventh travel to red-hot Burnley, Blackburn could easily sneak into the play-off places if their form continues at Bramall Lane. Ismael’s side are only a point off Coventry and with a superior goal difference, even a point at United could do it.

Interestingly, a sixth-placed finish for Blackburn would see them due back at Bramall Lane in a couple of week’s time, with United guaranteed to face the bottom of those four play-off teams in the semi-finals. And so Saturday’s final-day meeting could add an intriguing psychological element to any two-legged knockout clash.

Blackburn Rovers win could set up Sheffield United play-off clash

"We put ourselves now in a good position," Ismael told the Lancashire Telegraph of his side’s play-off chances, following Saturday’s win over Watford. "We've got a real chance now. One month ago, it looked completely different. We had a lot of problems. Injured players, seven key players were not available.

“You were losing games and now we've got the turnaround. We had another brilliant performance in the second half. We stayed really calm after we conceded the goal. Two moments we had in a transition, in our build-up, just to finish well. Two great goals. We enjoy now the moment. It was our goal to win the game when we knew the result from Coventry at Luton before the kick-off. Now it will be very interesting.

"Everyone needs results. This is a good thing. Coventry-Middlesbrough, the two teams need to win. Millwall need to win. We need to win. It makes it great and why we love football, to be in that situation. The difference now, it's a real chance. Just to make sure we are doing our job and it will be tough enough. So, focus on ourselves. After the final whistle, we will see."

Of course Blackburn will only stand a chance of qualifying for the play-offs if they get a result at Bramall Lane while United’s third-place finish is guaranteed, with Blades no doubt keeping a keen eye on the play-off race. They could end up facing any one of Bristol City, Coventry, Millwall, Rovers or Boro in the semi-finals, with another of that five-team group to meet Sunderland.

Blackburn have a tangible thing to fight for this weekend but United will not be there for the taking either, with Chris Wilder desperate to build momentum going into the play-offs, a mini-tournament that has not brought fond memories in South Yorkshire. The Blades have failed to win promotion via this route in eight attempts across the Championship and League One.

