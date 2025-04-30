Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sam McCallum suffered play-off heartbreak with Norwich City last year.

Sheffield United defender Sam McCallum knows the importance of building momentum for the play-offs after enduring semi-final heartbreak with Norwich City a year ago.

McCallum was part of a Canaries side who crept into the top-six picture last season before losing their two-legged semi-final against Leeds United, drawing 0-0 at home before being blown away in a 4-0 defeat at Elland Road. David Wagner’s side were very much seen as outsiders for promotion and gave themselves little help, having won just one of their final five regular-season fixtures, the last being a 1-0 defeat at eventually relegated Birmingham City.

United were at risk of entering their own play-off battle in a similar slump, having lost four from five to fall away from the automatic promotion picture as Leeds and Burnley pulled clear. But victory over Cardiff in the midst of that run, coupled with a solid 2-0 victory over Stoke last Friday, has stemmed the bleed.

McCallum started at the Bet365 Stadium and grabbed his second league goal of the campaign with a brave first-half header, ensuring United go into their final-day game against Blackburn Rovers with confidence growing. And having been on the wrong end of play-off drama last time round, the 24-year-old will be desperate to get it right with the Blades.

"The momentum going into the play-offs is key," McCallum told BBC Radio Sheffield ahead of Saturday’s visit of Blackburn to Bramall Lane. "I think if we can get three points from the next game, then there's a good feeling in the dressing room that we can go all the way to Wembley and win.

"It [Sheffield United] is a good place. There's obviously no pressure on us at the moment. We've secured [the] play-offs so I think it's now all about the boys playing with freedom, creating goals and enjoying the memories."

Sam McCallum echoes growing Sheffield United play-off optimism

United were top of the Championship just one month ago and so their fall from the automatic promotion picture feels tough to take, with a feeling of deflation around South Yorkshire in the immediate aftermath of defeat at Burnley earlier this month. But Wilder has made a concerted effort to highlight this season’s successes ever since, and it is rubbing off on his players.

The Blades have won 91 points this season, they are 13 points clear of fourth-placed Sunderland and 23 clear of Coventry in sixth, who as things stand they will face in the play-off semi-finals. Few will argue against that being an impressive campaign and United have only fallen short because the top two are on course for 100 points.

That United have failed in their previous eight play-off attempts will offer little comfort to fans, but their side will be favourites to go up regardless. And Wilder opted for the positive outlook once again when speaking at The Star Football Awards this week.

“We're incredibly positive about the outcome, even though there will be a little bit of negativity because of the past play-off record,” the Blades boss insisted. “It's irrelevant, really, because Gus [Hamer] wasn't here, I wasn't here. It was only from a supporter's point of view. I get that. But we're here to make new memories, build new legacies. Gus will certainly do that, I'm sure, in the next three or four weeks with his performances and contributions, hopefully which is still going to be an incredibly successful season for us.”

