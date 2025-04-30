Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United's talisman was of interest to Championship rivals Leeds United and plenty others.

Gustavo Hamer was set on lifting Sheffield United back into the Premier League after pre-season conversations with manager Chris Wilder, despite transfer interest from elsewhere.

Hamer was reportedly of interest to a number of clubs following United’s 2023/24 relegation but it was promotion rivals Leeds United who pushed hardest, with The Star reporting in August of a £13million offer from up the M1. Bramall Lane chiefs viewed that amount as ‘derisory’ and further reports then revealed current Championship top-scorer Joel Piroe was offered as a makeweight in Leeds’ bid to get their man.

Throughout it all, Hamer kept a level head to ensure United kicked off their Championship promotion push in good form and Chris Wilder labelled his reaction to the speculation as ‘perfect’, with Leeds quickly moving on after receiving little encouragement. And the Dutchman has now explained why he was so keen to stay with the Blades.

“I knew how the club was, I knew how the fans were, and I really enjoyed the six months I had with the manager in the Premier League,” Hamer said, speaking at The Star Football Awards where he was named Sheffield United Player of the Season. “We had words just in pre-season, and we looked ourselves in the eyes and we said we can do this this season.

“Of course, there were some sounds, but that was, I think, more to make some chaos in the media personally. So we looked at each other, we shook hands, and we said let's do it this season, and if there was anything I needed from my manager throughout the season. I think that brought us there for all with the confidence that the gaffer gives out to us.”

Gus Hamer’s response to Sheffield United pre-season concerns

Gus Hamer with his Sheffield United Player of the Year Award at The Star Football Awards with representatives from award sponsors Woolhouse Douglas and Blades boss Chris Wilder. | The Star

Summer could easily have been an opportune moment for a player of Hamer’s quality to push for an exit, with United some way off where they wanted to be in terms of squad depth. An ongoing and protracted takeover saga left Wilder with little money to spend and a raft of first-team exits thinned the squad.

But that also opened the door for promising youngsters like Oliver Arblaster and Sydie Peck to gain more first-team experience, while shrewd free transfers such as Callum O’Hare and Tyrese Campbell have paid dividends. And Hamer saw that potential when making his stance clear amid summer interest.

Asked what made him think all would be okay at United, he responded: “Well, that's the question people always ask me. My question is, why would people think it's not going to go alright? I mean, you can see with players, Ollie Arblaster, Sydie Peck, Andre Brooks, the academy players who are coming through are unbelievable, and they make it so hard for people, or they’re brought in to play well.

“So my question is always, why shouldn't we? Of course, it was a tight squad, that's true. So with a couple of injuries like myself, it's always, we have to bring more people in. And I think the gaffer brought in with his staff and members, they did an unbelievable job in the short time to get us, in the first couple of games, with an unbelievable record in my opinion.”

