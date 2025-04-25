Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United player ratings v Stoke City

Defender Sam McCallum was a somewhat surprise scorer as Sheffield United returned to winning ways at Stoke City tonight. The left-back was one of seven changes made by Chris Wilder as he shuffled his pack ahead of the play-offs.

And it was his first-half header that separated the sides at the Bet365 Stadium as United regained some valuable momentum after a run of four defeats in five ahead of the end-of-season shootout. Sub Andre Brooks came off the bench late on to touch home at the back post with what surely must have been his first touch of the game, sending the assembled Unitedites behind that goal home happy.

Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players...

Michael Cooper 6

The United ‘keeper had a pretty comfortable evening with only a few bits and pieces to deal with until Stoke’s big chance with about 15 to go as Al-Hamadi was sent clear on goal, but Cooper stood tall and denied the Stoke sub in a similar fashion to Johansson’s save from Campbell in the first half

Femi Seriki 6

Back in the side at right-back and had a decent-looking shout for a penalty waved away early as he beat Gooch on the outside before the defender barged him over, with Seriki claiming it was unfair contact but ref Gillett waving play on. The young man showed plenty of ambition from right-back but he didn’t get much more joy on the outside before he made way for Peck just past the hour mark

Rob Holding 7

A typically calm and composed display from a calm and composed player, who came back in in place of Anel Ahmedhodzic and had to deal with some hefty Stoke threats including Gallagher and sub Lawal. Sprayed the ball about nicely at times too and played a full 90 minutes which will be another big milestone for him after his Crystal Palace struggle

Jack Robinson 7

The skipper didn’t put a foot wrong all evening as he mopped up behind Holding when the situation dictated, and vice-versa. A great challenge to snuff out the danger right on the Blades byline had to be perfectly timed and earned him a rendition of his song from the away end.

Robinson also he demonstrated that this side is still together by remonstrating with Phillips after an aeral challenge with ‘keeper Cooper, after having an early back-post header saved by Johansson in the home goal as Brewster’s dangerous whipped corner picked him out

Sam McCallum 7.5

Given a chance to stake a claim for the play-offs after starting over Harrison Burrows and an early header was vital as a deep Stoke cross threatened to lead to a chance, but at the other end he was left with his hands on his knees after spooning a cross over the Stoke bar when well-positioned under virtually no pressure.

But he made amends soon after with the opening goal, heading home at the back post and taking a whack for his troubles after another dangerous Brewster corner had caused havoc in the Stoke box - although Johansson will know he should have done better as he palmed into the roof of his own net.

McCallum seemed to have the taste for goals after that and let fly on his right foot when the ball fell to him on the edge of the box, but his skewed effort didn’t go out of play before Johansson rescued it and a miscued backheel that went out of play rather summed up a first half on the whole which mixed moments of quality with odd mistakes. Replaced by Burrows after 65 minutes

Rhian Brewster 7

Played off the right as United stuck with the formation from Burnley and his most notable contributions were from dead-ball situations, with his deliveries into the box a real threat to the Stoke defence and leading to the first goal as his corner was nodded back into the path of McCallum at the back stick.

Some dogged defending at the other end of the pitch saw him see out the danger well and take a petulant kick from Burger for his troubles, the Stoke defender warned by ref Gillett, and the United man was fortunate not too long after to escape serious injury after a horror tackle from Wilmot caught him on the ankle area and sent him sprawling, sparking just a booking when it could have been worse for all concerned

Vini Souza 6

Both he and Choudhury were guilty of surrendering possession cheaply in the middle of the park which will have left Wilder scratching his head down on the touchline, with the Brazilian playing in a more advanced role normally the responsibility of Peck who was rested on the bench and using his skill and strength a couple of times further up the pitch.

Left pounding the turf in frustration after an awful pass put Seriki in trouble when United threatened to break away,

Hamza Choudhury 6

Back in his more natural position in the middle of the park after a recent spell at right-back but will have had his heart in his mouth when he missed an early tackle and watched Stoke break, with Junho presented with a brilliant chance which he really should have done better with.

He improved after that, even if his tendency to play deep once again left his partner covering a lot of ground, and ended up at right-back after Seriki made way, making a valuable challenge to nick the ball away from Gallagher as he looked to go clear

Callum O’Hare 6

Buzzed about from the left after being handed a start and could have had an early assist when he picked out the run of Campbell with a perfect pass, but the striker’s shot was saved. That was one of a couple of key passes in the game and the United No.10 saw plenty of the ball but more than a few times ran down blind alleys or turned back to lay off.

Brings such an energy to this United side though and didn’t stop trying to make something happen, frustrating the home crowd and players late on by keeping the ball under tight control and winning a few vital free-kicks to eat up more time in the game

Kieffer Moore 7

Kept his place from Burnley and showed his value when battling with the centre-half and chesting the ball off for Campbell, whose shot was deflected wide for a corner. His physical presence was a handful for the home defence all evening and although he had a couple of ropey moments where his touch eluded him, it was otherwise a proper No.9 performance from United’s No.9

Had a late chance to get the goal his performance deserved but he diverted the cross from Brooks over the bar as he stretched to get a foot on it, but he has given boss Wilder some real food for thought and another valuable option in his attacking arsenal ahead of the play-offs

Tyrese Campbell 5

Made his first return to Stoke since leaving in the summer and got a predictable ‘welcome’ from the home fans, but he almost shut them up in the best way when he went clear from O’Hare’s early pass and looked favourite to score but Johansson spread himself well and made the block to keep it goalless.

Not long after turning down Seriki’s penalty appeal Campbell gave ref Gillett another big decision to make when he went down under Johansson’s challenge but rather than point to the spot, the Australian booked Campbell for diving. Replays showed that contact was very minimal, at best, and Campbell didn’t seem too aggrieved by the decision in his reaction.

He kept trying to make things happen against his former club but it was one of those nights when nothing seemed to come off and every bad touch or pass was jeered jubilantly by the home crowd before he made way for another former Potters man in Cannon. Loses a mark for missing a good chance and then being booked for simulation

Subs: Andre Brooks

Came off the bench for Brewster and then scored with surely his first touch just moments later, converting Peck’s lovely cross to send the assembled Unitedites wild. How about that for making a difference off the bench?

Also used: Peck, Cannon, Brooks, Burrows, Ahmedhodzic