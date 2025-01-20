Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest members of Sheffield United ownership group profiled as Marvel icon arrives at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United have confirmed the latest additions to the consortium that owns the Blades, including one of the directors of the iconic Marvel films. The COH Sports group, headed up by American businessmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, gained control of the Blades just before Christmas.

The group was fluid with the potential for further investors to come on board further down the line, with the first three new faces confirmed this afternoon. They are Joe Russo, who co-directed the huge Marvel franchise alongside his brother; Len Komoroski, a figure with experience in the sports and entertainment industries; and Terry Ahern, whose background is in real estate.

A statement from Rosen and Eltoukhy today read: “We are delighted to welcome Joe, Len and Terry to the board of directors of Sheffield United Football Club. We want to see the Blades competing in the top-flight of English football consistently, not just on a one-off basis. An important element of this is ensuring Sheffield United Football Club has the highest quality team not just on the pitch but in the boardroom as well.

"Each of Joe, Len and Terry bring outstanding capabilities and decades of experience to the table as we plan for the long term, develop the brand and ensure we have the best infrastructure in place. As prospective board members and investors we know all Blades fans will give them a warm welcome at Bramall Lane."

The Star first revealed back in November that Russo had been earmarked as a future investor of the Blades, after attending that month’s Sheffield derby win over Wednesday alongside Rosen and Eltoukhy.

The new Sheffield United figures profiled

Russo is best knnown as a producer and director of some huge projects, often alongside his brother Anthony. His films have grossed over $7billion worldwide at the box office while another of his projects, The Gray Man, is one of the top-10 most-watched films in Netflix history. Two of his films are amongst the highest-grossing moves of all time, with two Avengers films making more than $2billion at the box office.

Komorski is a senior advisor of Rock Entertainment Group, a company related to Cleveland Cavaliers chairman Dan Gilbert's companies - including the Cavs and a number of other sports teams. He has four decades of experience in professional sport and entertainment and played a key part in the renovation of the Cavs’ home stadium.

Ahern has a slightly different background after co-founding and serving as chief executive of the Townsend Group, a real estate management firm which is also involved in pension plans and sovereign wealth funds. All three have been earmarked to use their varying experiences and knowledge to aid the Blades going forward.