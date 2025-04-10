Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United’s weekend hosts Plymouth have made a habit of turning up for the big occasion.

Miron Muslic lamented his side’s lack of consistency after a 3-0 midweek defeat at Swansea City - but the Plymouth Argyle manager expects a ‘top performance’ from his relegation-threatened side against Sheffield United this weekend.

United head to Home Park on Saturday looking to arrest a concerning blip in form, with Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall their second such loss in just four days. Chris Wilder’s side were top of the Championship a week ago but must now gain points on at least one of Leeds United or Burnley.

Weekend hosts Plymouth look increasingly doomed for relegation after Wednesday’s defeat at Swansea left them rock-bottom of the Championship, five points adrift of safety with just five games to spare. A 2-1 weekend win over Norwich City brought renewed hope but that was quickly dashed after three first-half goals effectively ended the midweek contest in Wales.

That’s been the story of Plymouth’s season, with a handful of headline wins not followed up with a run long enough to pull clear of trouble. Victories over the likes of West Brom, Millwall, Sunderland and Liverpool in the FA Cup have not been enough to kickstart a survival charge and Muslic knows time is running out.

Miron Muslic reacts as defeat sets up huge meeting with Sheffield United

“It's very tough because just 48 hours before we managed to have a very clean performance to reward ourselves with a strong victory [at home to Norwich], a strong three points, but that's a pattern,” Muslic told Plymouth Live following defeat in Wales. “Every time we have the opportunity to get closer, every time we have the opportunity to make a big, big step we can't. We simply can't.

"It's a players' game and they need to deal with that. They need to find the calmness, the composure after the first goal but we just give away the second goal, we give away the third goal and, believe me, then everything is very complicated for the lads, but we also made it very complicated.

"It's getting even tougher now, but we had the same pressure last week against Norwich and we did it well but, again, every time we can get really close, we can set a tone and put an example. We are failing, and that's a pattern of the last season, that's a pattern of almost the last two years."

But if Plymouth’s story this season has been to turn up in bigger games then Saturday will be no walk in the park for United, who as a promotion-chasing team with top-level talent are a big scalp for many. Wilder’s side have hit a worrying bump in the road with back-to-back defeats and Muslic warns they can expect another tough opponent this weekend, despite the league position.

"I think our team is capable to deliver a top performance on Saturday, like we did against Norwich, but it's not enough from time to time to deliver,” the Pilgrims boss added, looking ahead to the visit of United to Home Park. “We are in a situation we have consistently to deliver and grab points, and that's the biggest step for us. It seems like we are just not capable of it."

