Sheffield United player ratings from Millwall defeat

Sheffield United slipped to a second defeat in the space of four days as they surrendered more ground in the promotion race by losing 1-0 at home to Millwall. The Blades were looking for a reaction after Saturday’s slip up at Oxford United and started brightly, before Josh Coburn scored the only goal of the game somewhat against the run of play.

United dominated the ball and had some good chances but Millwall’s lead gave them something to hang on to and they did so diligently, the Blades slipping to third at full-time with five games to go.

Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players on an evening of frustration at Bramall Lane...

Michael Cooper 5

The United ‘keeper was a virtual spectator by the time Coburn fired past him to give the Lions the lead and even the normally unflappable Cooper had a couple of hairy moments as the mood inside Bramall Lane became increasingly frantic.

He almost scored a bizarre own goal in the second half as he miscued his pass to Ahmedhodzic and could only watch with heart in mouth as it rolled towards his own net but ultimately just wide of going in. He then made an important stop to deny Ivanovic not long after when the Millwall man had the freedom of Bramall Lane to pick his spot but instead rushed his effort unnecessarily

Femi Seriki 5

Always an outlet down the right but found a difficult opponent in Bryan, who more often than not seemed to get a timely block in when the right-back looked to get a cross into the box. But he didn’t let that deter him and kept going and going, until he made way later on for Holding

Anel Ahmedhodzic 5

Neither he nor Robinson could do enough to prevent De Norre and Coburn combining to put the visitors ahead but then he should have helped the Blades get back on level terms when his shirt was almost ripped off his back by Cooper at a corner. Moments earlier ref Allison had warned Cooper not to pull the defender’s shirt but watched him do just that and inexplicably did nothing.

A good block not long after prevented Ivanovic from testing Cooper as the Lions broke on United again before he finished the game at right-back after Seriki made way for Holding

Jack Robinson 5

Did his best to try and lift the crowd with a typical Robinson tackle early doors but was left screaming in frustration after De Norre sent him one way and then played in Coburn to open the scoring. Most of his work after that was trying to join in offensively as the Blades chased a way back into the game, which left inevitable gaps at the back and saw Cooper exposed a couple of times

Harrison Burrows 5

A peach of a low cross should have got the Blades back into the game when he picked out Rak-Sakyi via the aid of a slight deflection, and he then forced a smart low save from Jensen with a well-struck low shot after realising that no real other options were forthcoming. But so many times opted to cross when the odds were against him and so often saw it blocked by a full-back who had got tight to him

Sydie Peck 6

The best of a bad bunch on Saturday from a United perspective and was similarly involved here, with the most touches in the game from a United perspective and another display in which he tried to make something happen from midfield. Curled an effort wide of the right-hand post in the second half as United pushed for an equaliser

Hamza Choudhury 5

Did his usual job of sitting in front of the back four and, in theory, allowing Ahmedhodzic and Robinson to get out in the wide areas while using the ball simply, with a passing accuracy touching 90 per cent when he made way for Souza.

Ben Brereton Diaz 4

Gave United an early injury scare in just the third minute as he jumped to contest a goalkick with Bryan and gave a scream of pain before he even hit the deck after being caught by the Millwall left-back, banging the turf in frustration before some attention from United’s physios.

He made it back on soon after and almost got the Blades back into it after they fell behind when he met Burrows’ excellent free-kick but Jensen parried it away. But otherwise he struggled to really impose himself on the game consistently and it was no real surprise when he failed to reappear for the second half, replaced at the break by Rak-Sakyi

Rhian Brewster 5

Kept his place in the No.10 role and almost justified the call with an early strike as Hamer picked him out with a well-worked low corner routine, but the forward’s effort flashed just wide of the far post with goalkeeper Jensen stranded. Had some good moments, including one good pass to send Campbell clear, before he made way for O’Hare as part of a triple sub

Gus Hamer 5

United’s most creative player cut a frustrated figure at times in the first half as he was left chasing lost causes but there were still moments of quality, including a delicious ball to send Burrows free in a chance that should have made it 1-1.

Had a late chance to put a cross of some quality into the box from a free-kick but instead elected to go short to Peck and United ended up back on the halfway line moments later, leaving Wilder with his hands on his head on the touchline. His frustration boiled over late on when the Blades almost equalised through a bizarre Crama own-goal, sparking a mini-melee with a bit of pushing and showing with Saville

Tyrese Campbell 4

Only had 13 touches in his 65 minutes on the pitch, according to the Whoscored.com data, before being replaced by Tom Cannon. For all United’s possession and build-up they struggled to get Campbell into the game and use his pace and willingness to run the channels as an outlet

Subs: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi 5

Came on at the break for Brereton Diaz and should have got his side back into it for the second game running when Hamer and Burrows combined beautifully but the loan man somehow scuffed his effort from a few yards out when it looked easier to hit the target. Tested Jensen soon after with a shot after twisting and turning to find a yard of space.

Looked for all the world like he would rescue a point for the Blades with five minutes to go when fellow sub O’Hare’s effort found its way to him about five yards out, but his shot was deflected behind by Crama as he turned onto his right foot

Tom Cannon

Came on still looking for his first goal in United colours and came closest to it so far when he hit a shot well from near the edge of the area, but Jensen saw it all the way and gobbled it up before another lengthy stoppage

Also used: O’Hare, Souza, Holding