Sheffield United stumbled in the Championship promotion race on Tuesday with a 1-0 loss at home to Millwall enough for them to drop into third. Josh Coburn’s sharp 21st-minute finish condemned the Blades to a second defeat in four days as form drops at the worst possible time for Chris Wilder’s men.

Burnley drew 0-0 at Derby County while Leeds United’s 1-0 win at Middlesbrough sent them from third to first on a night of major change in the Championship. United were definitely the major losers from midweek but remain within touching distance of both their direct promotion rivals.