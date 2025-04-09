Sheffield United stumbled in the Championship promotion race on Tuesday with a 1-0 loss at home to Millwall enough for them to drop into third. Josh Coburn’s sharp 21st-minute finish condemned the Blades to a second defeat in four days as form drops at the worst possible time for Chris Wilder’s men.
Burnley drew 0-0 at Derby County while Leeds United’s 1-0 win at Middlesbrough sent them from third to first on a night of major change in the Championship. United were definitely the major losers from midweek but remain within touching distance of both their direct promotion rivals.
There are now just five games left and 15 points to play for, with almost nothing to separate all three automatic promotion contenders. And with that in mind, The Star has called on Artificial Intelligence tool Grok to predict what the final Championship table will look like in just three-and-a-half week’s time. Take a look below.