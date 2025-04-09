Anxiety is rapidly growing amongst the Sheffield United fanbase after last night’s defeat at home to Millwall saw them drop out of the automatic promotion places with just five games of the regular season remaining. The Blades suffered back-to-back losses at the worst time of the season, with Leeds retaking top spot ahead of Burnley.

The Blades remain only two points adrift of their rivals but need to get back on the horse quickly, ideally beginning this week at struggling Plymouth Argyle. A crowd of 25,775 watched on as Josh Coburn scored the only goal of the game to keep Millwall’s promotion hopes alive, and deliver a real blow to the Blades’.

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great photos of Unitedites cheering on their side from the Bramall Lane stands - can you spot anyone you recognise in our latest fan gallery?

1 . 1 Sheffield United fan gallery v Millwall | Sportimage Photo Sales

2 . 2 Sheffield United fan gallery v Millwall | Sportimage Photo Sales

3 . 3 Sheffield United fan gallery v Millwall | Sportimage Photo Sales