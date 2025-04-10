Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United are closing in on must-win territory ahead of Saturday’s trip to Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle manager Miron Muslic has boldly predicted his side will inflict a third consecutive defeat on an under-pressure Sheffield United this weekend.

United fell out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places on Tuesday evening after they lost 1-0 at home to Millwall, with Josh Coburn’s 21st-minute effort proving decisive on a frustrating night inside Bramall Lane. The Blades are now two points short of Leeds United and Burnley, with Saturday’s trip to Home Park verging on must-win territory.

But they are not the only ones in desperate need of points, with Plymouth Argyle rock-bottom of the Championship following Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat at Swansea City. The Pilgrims showed signs of life with a weekend win over Norwich City but were unable to follow it up, with Muslic lamenting his side’s inconsistency after full-time.

Plymouth have made a habit of pulling results from nowhere this season and wins over the likes of West Brom, Sunderland and Millwall suggest Saturday’s game will be no walkover. And despite his side looking doomed for relegation, Muslic will welcome United to Home Park full of confidence his side can harness their visitor’s nerves to claim another unlikely scalp.

"I think we're going to win this game, because our boys will surprise us again with a good and strong performance," he told BBC Sport of Saturday’s meeting with the promotion-chasing Blades. "It would actually fit the pattern of here, nowhere, and again here. So why not?

"We have to win against Sheffield United. I know the difficulties of this task but it's possible. Millwall showed this. There is also pressure for them. Our Argyle shirts will have it but also the shirts from Sheffield United, so why not?"

Chris Wilder hints experience could be the key for Sheffield United

That pressure is certainly being felt by some sections of the United fanbase, with a chorus of boos meeting the full-time whistle on Tuesday while Wilder labelled the reaction of some supporters an ‘absolute disgrace’ following Saturday’s defeat at Oxford. The Blades boss himself admitted there was ‘anxiety’ in the midweek loss to Millwall as a number of players underperformed.

United have plenty of experience within their squad but a lot of current starters are going through their first Championship promotion race, a challenge that does funny things to people. And that fact could be enough for Wilder to make a change or two going into Saturday’s trip to Home Park.

“I might have to look at team selection and freshen it up on Saturday,” he told The Star following Tuesday’s defeat. “I might have to take a couple of boys out of the firing line. It's a new experience for some of the younger ones.

“It's not an experienced team, right the way through. And that's not an excuse because they've done it and they've got to learn. They've got to get through this period if they want to be top players. They've got to be able to deal with business ends of seasons, and pressure games. And making those decisions. And at the moment we're not finding that balance.”

