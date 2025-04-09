Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United's promotion "anxiety" plan as Chris Wilder makes pledge following untimely Millwall defeat

Chris Wilder is contemplating freshening up his Sheffield United side for their long trip to Plymouth Argyle at the weekend - and not just to bring in some fresh legs at the end of a three-game week that has so far brought two defeats. The Blades boss admitted that his side showed an “anxiety” in their 1-0 defeat to Millwall last night at a nervy and edgy Bramall Lane.

That result saw the Blades drop to third with just five games of the regular season remaining, with two points separating them and second-placed Burnley and leaders Leeds. United had chances against the Lions and should have been awarded a penalty, but they also struggled to control their emotions as they frantically looked to get back in the game with increasing desperation.

“The longer the game went on, the anxiety sort of crept into the players and decisions they've not really made all season starting creeping into the game,” Wilder said. “If you go deep into a season like we are doing we've got to deal with this a lot better.

"It's a new experience for a lot of our players playing for a big club in this division - it's not League One now, it's big boys' football. It's game on against some good players and a good manager who have still got something to fight for.”

The Blades travel to a Plymouth side fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Championship table looking to get their own season back on track, with the likes of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Vini Souza on standby to come into the side after coming off the bench at home to Alex Neil’s side.

Asked how he plans to deal with the sense of anxiety he identified in his players, Wilder admitted: “Well, it's quite difficult. I might have to look at team selection and freshen it up on Saturday. I might have to take a couple of boys out of the firing line. It's a new experience for some of the younger ones.

“It's not an experienced team, right the way through. And that's not an excuse because they've done it and they've got to learn. They've got to get through this period if they want to be top players. They've got to be able to deal with business ends of seasons, and pressure games. And making those decisions. And at the moment we're not finding that balance.

“But we'll go again. There's still a hell of a lot of points to play for. I get the narrative that we're out of it, so I've no issue with that. Only we can affect performances and results and we've got to go and do that on Saturday at Plymouth. We need a result, there's no getting away from it.”